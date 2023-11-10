Worried Chinese shoppers scrimp, dimming the appeal of a Singles’ Day shopping extravaganza

A woman and a child ride past an advertisement for Singles' Day in Beijing, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Shoppers in China have been tightening their purse strings, raising questions over how faltering consumer confidence may affect the annual Singles' Day online retail extravaganza. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Zen Soo, The Associated Press

Posted November 10, 2023 9:41 pm.

Last Updated November 10, 2023 9:42 pm.

HONG KONG (AP) — Shoppers in China have been tightening their purse strings, raising questions over how faltering consumer confidence may affect Saturday’s annual Singles’ Day online retail extravaganza.

Singles Day, also known as “Double 11,” was popularized by e-commerce giant Alibaba. In the days leading up to the event, sellers on Alibaba and elsewhere often slash prices and offer enticing deals.

Given prevailing jitters about jobs and a weak property market, it’s unclear how this year’s festival will fare.

A Bain & Company survey of 3,000 Chinese shoppers found more than three-quarters of those who responded plan to spend less this year, or keep spending level, given uncertainties over how the economy is faring.

That includes people like Shi Gengchen, whose billiard hall business in Beijing’s trendy Chaoyang district has slowed.

“The current economic situation is lousy and it has affected my business, there are fewer customers than before,” said Shi, adding that his sales are just 40% of what they were before the pandemic.

“I don’t spend a lot,” he said. “Of course, everyone has a desire to spend, but you have to have the money to spend.”

Chinese consumers were much more eager to splurge before COVID-19 hit in 2020. Shoppers spent $38 billion in 24 hours on Alibaba’s e-commerce platforms during Singles’ Day in 2019.

But Chinese have become much more cautious over splashing out on extras, analysts say.

“The hype and excitement around Singles’ Day is sort of over,” said Shaun Rein, founder and managing director of Shanghai-based China Market Research Group. “Consumers have over the last nine months been getting discounts on a steady day-to-day basis so they aren’t expecting major discounts on Singles’ Day except for consumables,” he said.

Rein said shoppers will likely be keener to pick up deals on daily necessities like toothpaste, tissue paper and laundry detergent, rather than high-end cosmetics and luxury brands.

Hu Min, a convenience store employee in Shijiazhuang city in northern China’s Hebei province, said that she no longer spends on anything except daily necessities.

“I just feel that people don’t spend as much as before, possibly because they don’t have much to spend,” she said.

E-commerce platforms are emphasizing low prices for this year’s festival, hoping to attract value-conscious customers looking for good deals. For the 2023 campaign, Alibaba’s Tmall boasts “Lowest prices on the web,” while e-commerce platform JD.com’s tagline for its Singles’ Day campaign is “Truly cheap.” Rival Pinduoduo’s is “Low prices, every day.”

Jacob Cooke, a co-founder and CEO of e-commerce consultancy WPIC Marketing, said that overall spending on durable goods such as home appliances was likely to be weaker because of the crisis in China’s property sector. Feeling less certain of their wealth, shoppers are expected to switch to cheaper brands.

“However, the data shows an enormous appetite among the middle- and upper-class consumers to spend on experiences and on products that enhance their health, lifestyles and self-expression,” Cooke said, pointing to categories such as vitamins, pet care and athletic apparel.

___

AP researcher Yu Bing in Beijing contributed to this report.

Zen Soo, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Judge asks jury in Peter Nygard trial to try and reach unanimous decision on all counts
Judge asks jury in Peter Nygard trial to try and reach unanimous decision on all counts

The judge in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial is urging the jury to keep deliberating after they asked how to proceed if they can't reach a unanimous decision on one of the counts. The jury, which...

1h ago

York Region school board dealing with a cyber attack
York Region school board dealing with a cyber attack

The York Region District School Board says it is dealing with a cyber security incident. In a statement released late Friday afternoon, the board says it became aware of the cyber attack on Wednesday...

3h ago

More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit
More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit

Global Affairs Canada says none of the Canadians on Friday's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the Gaza Strip were able to exit. There were 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their...

5h ago

Mayor Chow calls for ceasefire, return of hostages in Israel-Hamas war
Mayor Chow calls for ceasefire, return of hostages in Israel-Hamas war

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has joined a growing call for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that continues to see growing civilian causalities. In a statement released Friday, Chow also called...

8h ago

Top Stories

Judge asks jury in Peter Nygard trial to try and reach unanimous decision on all counts
Judge asks jury in Peter Nygard trial to try and reach unanimous decision on all counts

The judge in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial is urging the jury to keep deliberating after they asked how to proceed if they can't reach a unanimous decision on one of the counts. The jury, which...

1h ago

York Region school board dealing with a cyber attack
York Region school board dealing with a cyber attack

The York Region District School Board says it is dealing with a cyber security incident. In a statement released late Friday afternoon, the board says it became aware of the cyber attack on Wednesday...

3h ago

More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit
More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit

Global Affairs Canada says none of the Canadians on Friday's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the Gaza Strip were able to exit. There were 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their...

5h ago

Mayor Chow calls for ceasefire, return of hostages in Israel-Hamas war
Mayor Chow calls for ceasefire, return of hostages in Israel-Hamas war

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has joined a growing call for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that continues to see growing civilian causalities. In a statement released Friday, Chow also called...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
For the second day in a row a similar mistake caused a security issue at Pearson airport.
For the second day in a row a similar mistake caused a security issue at Pearson airport.

Another security issue at Toronto Pearson airport resulted in delays and confusion. Shauna Hunt reports it was caused by a similar mistake that created chaos for passengers on Thursday.

5h ago

0:25
Two men wanted in GTA roofing scam
Two men wanted in GTA roofing scam

Police are asking for the public's help to identify two men who are wanted in connection to a roofing scam investigation.

8h ago

2:01
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row

Travel disruptions have been reported at Canada's busiest airport for a second day in a row. Shauna Hunt reports on the impact to travellers, and what officials say is causing the delays.

10h ago

2:39
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings

A woman trying to rent out her second bedroom says a minor address issue has caused several months of stress and lost earnings. Pat Taney reports.

10h ago

2:31
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout

A Toronto pharmacist says distribution issues are hampering the Province's flu and COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Shauna Hunt with the issues and why supply has been a problem for some Ontario pharmacies.
More Videos