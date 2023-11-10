Yellen says her talks with Chinese finance chief laid groundwork for Biden’s meeting with Xi

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, right, poses for photographs with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in San Francisco. Yellen and Lifeng met on Thursday in the San Francisco, the latest in a string of senior level engagements between the nations in recent months aimed at easing tensions. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

By Michael Liedtke And Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press

Posted November 10, 2023 3:59 pm.

Last Updated November 10, 2023 5:12 pm.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Friday that she and her Chinese counterpart agreed to work toward a “healthy economic relationship,” during two days of talks that she said helped lay the groundwork for a productive meeting next week between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Yellen said many disagreements remain between the two countries, but she and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng committed to working together “on global challenges, from debt issues to climate change-related economic issues.”

And both countries, she said, “welcome the objective of a healthy economic relationship that provides a level playing field for companies and workers in both countries and benefits the two peoples.”

She added that she plans to return to China next year after making her first trip there as treasury secretary in July.

Biden and Xi will meet Wednesday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco, the first engagement in a year between the leaders of the world’s two biggest economies.

Their finance chiefs held talks in San Francisco this week with the aim of making progress on a slew of economic and trade issues at a time when competition has markedly intensified between their countries.

A Treasury Department readout of the meetings said both sides agreed to increase communications on economic issues and emphasized a commitment not to break economic ties.

“Our mutual desire, both China and the United States, is to create a level playing field and ongoing, meaningful and mutually beneficial economic relations,” Yellen said. “That is our main focus.”

Yellen has met with a host of Chinese officials throughout this year.

In January, she had her first face-to-face meeting with former Vice Premier Liu He in Zurich. She traveled to China in July to discuss economic policies between the nations and urged Chinese government officials to cooperate on climate change and other global challenges and not let sharp disagreements about trade and other irritants derail relations.

___

Hussein reported from Washington.

Michael Liedtke And Fatima Hussein, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit
More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit

Global Affairs Canada says none of the Canadians on Friday's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the Gaza Strip were able to exit. There were 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their...

31m ago

Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up
Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up

A Toronto woman who was looking to rent out the second bedroom in her downtown condominium is speaking out over what she calls a very frustrating attempt to legally get it listed on Airbnb. The troubles...

5h ago

Officer tickets TTC streetcar operator for blocking Toronto intersection during rush hour
Officer tickets TTC streetcar operator for blocking Toronto intersection during rush hour

Toronto police say while they stand behind an officer's decision to ticket a TTC streetcar operator for blocking an intersection during rush hour, traffic congestion should have been considered. A Toronto...

2h ago

Mayor Chow calls for ceasefire, return of hostages in Israel-Hamas war
Mayor Chow calls for ceasefire, return of hostages in Israel-Hamas war

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has joined a growing call for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that continues to see growing civilian causalities. In a statement released Friday, Chow also called...

3h ago

Top Stories

More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit
More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit

Global Affairs Canada says none of the Canadians on Friday's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the Gaza Strip were able to exit. There were 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their...

31m ago

Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up
Toronto condo owner loses $10,000 in Airbnb bookings over address mix-up

A Toronto woman who was looking to rent out the second bedroom in her downtown condominium is speaking out over what she calls a very frustrating attempt to legally get it listed on Airbnb. The troubles...

5h ago

Officer tickets TTC streetcar operator for blocking Toronto intersection during rush hour
Officer tickets TTC streetcar operator for blocking Toronto intersection during rush hour

Toronto police say while they stand behind an officer's decision to ticket a TTC streetcar operator for blocking an intersection during rush hour, traffic congestion should have been considered. A Toronto...

2h ago

Mayor Chow calls for ceasefire, return of hostages in Israel-Hamas war
Mayor Chow calls for ceasefire, return of hostages in Israel-Hamas war

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow has joined a growing call for a ceasefire in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war that continues to see growing civilian causalities. In a statement released Friday, Chow also called...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:01
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row

Travel disruptions have been reported at Canada's busiest airport for a second day in a row. Shauna Hunt reports on the impact to travellers, and what officials say is causing the delays.

6h ago

2:39
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings

A woman trying to rent out her second bedroom says a minor address issue has caused several months of stress and lost earnings. Pat Taney reports.

6h ago

2:31
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout
Toronto pharmacist says vaccine distribution issues hampering rollout

A Toronto pharmacist says distribution issues are hampering the Province's flu and COVID-19 vaccine rollout. Shauna Hunt with the issues and why supply has been a problem for some Ontario pharmacies.

23h ago

2:48
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices
University of Toronto students speak out about campus food prices

University of Toronto students are once again speaking out about soaring prices of food on campus and a pay-by-weight system that they say is making it difficult to afford three meals a day. Dilshad Burman reports.
1:19
Montreal Police looking for suspects after two Jewish schools hit by gunfire
Montreal Police looking for suspects after two Jewish schools hit by gunfire

Montreal Police say they have began an investigation after two Jewish schools were shot at overnight. Gareth Madoc-Jones with the latest.

21h ago

More Videos