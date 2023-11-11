4 injured, 1 arrested following collision on Gardiner Expressway

Toronto police cruiser
A Toronto police cruiser is seen in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman

By Hayley McGoldrick

Posted November 11, 2023 7:23 am.

Last Updated November 11, 2023 8:29 am.

Four people were injured and one person was arrested in a single-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the scene at approximately 3:03 a.m. on the westbound Gardiner Expressway at Jameson Avenue.

One person was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries while the other three were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. One person was arrested on scene.

The Gardiner Expressway westbound and Highway 427 southbound lanes are closed is closed while police investigate.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It still haunts me': Military veterans keen to share their history as numbers drop
'It still haunts me': Military veterans keen to share their history as numbers drop

The time around Remembrance Day is tough for Second World War veterans like Hank Jackson, who turns 103 in January. "It's the only time you really stop and think about all the poor buggers that didn't...

11h ago

Judge asks jury in Peter Nygard trial to try and reach unanimous decision on all counts
Judge asks jury in Peter Nygard trial to try and reach unanimous decision on all counts

The judge in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial is urging the jury to keep deliberating after they asked how to proceed if they can't reach a unanimous decision on one of the counts. The jury, which...

12h ago

York Region school board dealing with a cyber attack
York Region school board dealing with a cyber attack

The York Region District School Board says it is dealing with a cyber security incident. In a statement released late Friday afternoon, the board says it became aware of the cyber attack on Wednesday...

14h ago

More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit
More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit

Global Affairs Canada says none of the Canadians on Friday's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the Gaza Strip were able to exit. There were 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their...

15h ago

Top Stories

'It still haunts me': Military veterans keen to share their history as numbers drop
'It still haunts me': Military veterans keen to share their history as numbers drop

The time around Remembrance Day is tough for Second World War veterans like Hank Jackson, who turns 103 in January. "It's the only time you really stop and think about all the poor buggers that didn't...

11h ago

Judge asks jury in Peter Nygard trial to try and reach unanimous decision on all counts
Judge asks jury in Peter Nygard trial to try and reach unanimous decision on all counts

The judge in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial is urging the jury to keep deliberating after they asked how to proceed if they can't reach a unanimous decision on one of the counts. The jury, which...

12h ago

York Region school board dealing with a cyber attack
York Region school board dealing with a cyber attack

The York Region District School Board says it is dealing with a cyber security incident. In a statement released late Friday afternoon, the board says it became aware of the cyber attack on Wednesday...

14h ago

More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit
More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit

Global Affairs Canada says none of the Canadians on Friday's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the Gaza Strip were able to exit. There were 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their...

15h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
For the second day in a row a similar mistake caused a security issue at Pearson airport.
For the second day in a row a similar mistake caused a security issue at Pearson airport.

Another security issue at Toronto Pearson airport resulted in delays and confusion. Shauna Hunt reports it was caused by a similar mistake that created chaos for passengers on Thursday.

15h ago

0:25
Two men wanted in GTA roofing scam
Two men wanted in GTA roofing scam

Police are asking for the public's help to identify two men who are wanted in connection to a roofing scam investigation.

19h ago

2:01
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row

Travel disruptions have been reported at Canada's busiest airport for a second day in a row. Shauna Hunt reports on the impact to travellers, and what officials say is causing the delays.

21h ago

2:39
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings

A woman trying to rent out her second bedroom says a minor address issue has caused several months of stress and lost earnings. Pat Taney reports.

21h ago

2:11
Making strides in music and sports
Making strides in music and sports

10-year-old, Moses Scarlett has gone from being a self taught musician to a Cross Country Champion. Stella Acquisto reports
More Videos