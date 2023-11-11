4 injured, 1 arrested following collision on Gardiner Expressway

Four people were injured and one person was arrested in a single-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway on Saturday morning.

Police were called to the scene at approximately 3:03 a.m. on the westbound Gardiner Expressway at Jameson Avenue.

One person was taken to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries while the other three were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. One person was arrested on scene.

The Gardiner Expressway westbound and Highway 427 southbound lanes are closed is closed while police investigate.