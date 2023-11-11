4 suspects wanted in TTC streetcar assault investigation

Toronto police are asking for assistance identifying four suspects wanted in an assault investigation that took place on a TTC streetcar.

On Mar. 5, at approximately 3:20 a.m., police responded to a call for an assault in the Queen Street East and Jarvis Street area.

The victim reportedly boarded an eastbound TTC streetcar on Queen Street where four male suspects engaged the victim in conversation.

The four suspects assaulted the victim. Once the streetcar came to a stop, the four males fled.

Suspect #1 is described as male, 25-years-old, wearing a “Canada Goose” jacket with fur on the hood, suspect #2 is described as male, 25-years-old with short hair, wearing black sweat pants.

Suspect #3 is described as male, wearing a black bomber jacket with a hood and a black baseball hat, and suspect #4 is described as male, wearing a “North Face” bomber jacket with fur on the hood, and a black baseball hat with a red maple leaf and the letter “M” on the side.