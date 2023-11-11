A military jet crashes in eastern Myanmar. Ethnic resistance groups claim they shot it down

By Grant Peck, The Associated Press

Posted November 11, 2023 11:45 am.

Last Updated November 11, 2023 11:56 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — A Myanmar military jet fighter crashed Saturday in a combat zone in the eastern state of Kayah, a military officer and a member of an anti-military resistance organization said. The resistance group said the plane had been shot down, but its claim could not immediately be confirmed.

A spokesperson for the ethnic armed group, the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force, said it had shot down the plane during heavy fighting near Loikaw, the capital of Kayah state, which is also known as Karenni.

However, an officer in Myanmar’s military, while confirming that one of its aircraft crashed somewhere in Kayah, said he did not know whether it was shot down or crashed due to technical failure.

The officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to release information, said a search for the crashed aircraft and two pilots was underway.

Loosely organized resistance groups have sprung up around Myanmar since the army seized power in February 2021 from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

No warplanes are reliably known to have been shot down previously by resistance forces, though another ethnic armed group reportedly shot down a helicopter in May 2021.

The spokesperson of the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force resistance group said the plane was shot down near an area controlled by the military in Hpruso township at around 5 p.m., shortly after shooting broke out near Loikaw. He spoke on condition of anonymity to safeguard his personal security.

Hpruso is about 300 kilometers (185 miles) northeast of Yangon, the country’s largest city.

A statement posted on the Karenni group’s Facebook page said fire from heavy machine guns had hit the fighter in its fuselage and a wing, and it crashed a great distance from the battlefield after emitting smoke.

The joint statement by two resistance groups, the Karenni Nationalities Defense Force and the Karenni Army — the armed wing of the Karenni National Progressive Party — credited their members for downing the plane.

Mizzima, an online news site sympathetic to the resistance, said one of its reporters in Kayah state saw parachutes float down in the sky after hearing an explosion and seeing flames coming from the jet fighter.

Its report said two parachutes had been found on the ground by resistance forces. It published photos of one parachute and a flight helmet, along with breathing apparatus that a pilot would use. However, neither the pilots nor any bodies were found.

Kayah state has experienced intense conflict between the military and local resistance groups since the army takeover in 2021.

After security forces cracked down violently on nationwide peaceful protests against the takeover, armed pro-democracy resistance forces were established, which joined hand with some ethnic armed organizations representing minorities including the Karennai, the Karen and the Kachin.. Fighting takes place in many of Myanmar’s rural areas, especially along the borders, where the ethnic guerrilla groups are strongest.

Major offenses by the military, including airstrikes, have driven hundreds of thousands of people from their homes. The resistance forces have no effective defense against air attacks.

Most combat aircraft in Myanmar’s military come from China or Russia, which also supply other armaments. Many Western nations maintain an arms embargo, in addition to other sanctions on the ruling military, and are making efforts to block the supply of aviation fuel.

Grant Peck, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 injured, 1 arrested following collision on Gardiner Expressway
4 injured, 1 arrested following collision on Gardiner Expressway

Four people were injured and one person was arrested in a single-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway on Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene at approximately 3:03 a.m. on the westbound...

3h ago

Hold and secure lifted at Toronto library after bomb threat
Hold and secure lifted at Toronto library after bomb threat

The Toronto Reference Library at Bloor and Yonge Streets has lifted the hold and secure that was put in place due to a bomb threat. At approximately 8:44am the library received a bomb threat, and police...

1h ago

Eastbound Gardiner re-opened following hay bale crash
Eastbound Gardiner re-opened following hay bale crash

The eastbound Gardiner Expressway has re-opened after bales of hay covered the highway causing a multiple vehicle collision on Saturday morning. At approximately 6:28 a.m. police arrived on scene to...

2h ago

Person in custody after stabbing in North York
Person in custody after stabbing in North York

One person is in police custody following a stabbing in North York on Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene at approximately 2:00 a.m. after a male victim was stabbed in the Yonge Street...

2h ago

Top Stories

4 injured, 1 arrested following collision on Gardiner Expressway
4 injured, 1 arrested following collision on Gardiner Expressway

Four people were injured and one person was arrested in a single-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway on Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene at approximately 3:03 a.m. on the westbound...

3h ago

Hold and secure lifted at Toronto library after bomb threat
Hold and secure lifted at Toronto library after bomb threat

The Toronto Reference Library at Bloor and Yonge Streets has lifted the hold and secure that was put in place due to a bomb threat. At approximately 8:44am the library received a bomb threat, and police...

1h ago

Eastbound Gardiner re-opened following hay bale crash
Eastbound Gardiner re-opened following hay bale crash

The eastbound Gardiner Expressway has re-opened after bales of hay covered the highway causing a multiple vehicle collision on Saturday morning. At approximately 6:28 a.m. police arrived on scene to...

2h ago

Person in custody after stabbing in North York
Person in custody after stabbing in North York

One person is in police custody following a stabbing in North York on Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene at approximately 2:00 a.m. after a male victim was stabbed in the Yonge Street...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
For the second day in a row a similar mistake caused a security issue at Pearson airport.
For the second day in a row a similar mistake caused a security issue at Pearson airport.

Another security issue at Toronto Pearson airport resulted in delays and confusion. Shauna Hunt reports it was caused by a similar mistake that created chaos for passengers on Thursday.

20h ago

0:25
Two men wanted in GTA roofing scam
Two men wanted in GTA roofing scam

Police are asking for the public's help to identify two men who are wanted in connection to a roofing scam investigation.

23h ago

2:01
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row

Travel disruptions have been reported at Canada's busiest airport for a second day in a row. Shauna Hunt reports on the impact to travellers, and what officials say is causing the delays.

2:39
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings

A woman trying to rent out her second bedroom says a minor address issue has caused several months of stress and lost earnings. Pat Taney reports.

2:11
Making strides in music and sports
Making strides in music and sports

10-year-old, Moses Scarlett has gone from being a self taught musician to a Cross Country Champion. Stella Acquisto reports
More Videos