Eastbound Gardiner re-opened following hay bale crash

The eastbound Gardiner Expressway has re-opened after bales of hay covered the highway causing a multiple vehicle collision on Saturday morning.

At approximately 6:28 a.m. police arrived on scene to investigate.

Paramedics transported three victims in total to hospital, a man in his 70’s and a woman in her 50’s both suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. A third person suffered minor injuries.

The Gardiner Expressway has re-opened as well as the Kipling Avenue on-ramp to the Gardiner.