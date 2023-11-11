Fire closes major highway in Los Angeles

By The Associated Press

Posted November 11, 2023 2:32 pm.

Last Updated November 11, 2023 2:42 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A major highway near downtown Los Angeles was closed in both directions Saturday after a fire rampaged through storage lots underneath it.

The fire sent towering flames into the night sky early Saturday morning, and daybreak revealed twisted guardrails and blackened, chipped concrete at an Interstate 10 overpass in an industrial zone.

The California Department of Transportations sent personnel to inspect the highway, with detours established to ease snarled highway traffic. Interstate 10, which runs east-west, was closed near downtown Los Angeles for at least 24 hours into Sunday, authorities said. The cause of the fire hasn’t been disclosed.

The fire department said the blaze burned through trailers, wood pallets and other things in storage lots on both sides of the highway, though firefighters successfully safeguarded three nearby commercial buildings.

More than 160 firefighters from 26 companies responded to a blaze, which spread across 8 acres (3 hectares) — the equivalent of six football fields — and burned parked cars and damaged a support for high-tension power lines.

Fire department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart said there were no injuries reported from the fire, which was mostly extinguished by late morning.

