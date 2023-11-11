Former Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena dies after collapsing during Albanian Super League soccer game

FILE - United States' Kellyn Acosta, left, and Matt Hedges, right, pressure Ghana's Raphael Dwamena, center, during the first half of an international friendly soccer match at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, Saturday, July 1, 2017, in East Hartford, Conn. Former Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena has died after collapsing Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, during an Albanian Super League soccer match. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, FIle)

By Llazar Semini, The Associated Press

Posted November 11, 2023 2:17 pm.

Last Updated November 11, 2023 2:42 pm.

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Former Ghana striker Raphael Dwamena has died after collapsing Saturday during an Albanian Super League soccer match.

The Albanian Football Federation confirmed the death of the 28-year-old Dwamena.

Footage on social media appeared to show the player by himself and falling over on the field in the 24th minute of the match between Dwamena’s Egnatia and Partizani.

Other players rushed over and, despite immediate medical intervention, the federation said “the player unfortunately passed away.”

The game was halted at 1-1 with no further play.

Dwamena, this season’s top scorer with nine goals in the Albanian Super League, made eight appearances for Ghana and scored twice.

The Ghana Football Association is sad to hear of the death of our former player Raphael Dwamena and wish to express our deepest condolences to his family at this difficult moment,” it said in a statement.

No details over a possible cause were given by the Albanian federation but local media reports focused on the player’s previous heart problems, including one game in 2021 with Austria’s Blau-Veis Linz when he was hospitalized with heart problems.

Dwamena’s career also included stints in Spain, Denmark and Switzerland.

The Brazilian coach of the Albanian national team, Sylvinho, said on social media: “Rest in peace. Condolences to family and friends.”

Spanish clubs Levante and Zaragoza expressed condolences over the death of their former player.

Dwamena signed for Levante in 2018 and played one season before being loaned out to Zaragoza, where he played in 2019-20.

“Our thoughts are with his family and his loved ones in these difficult moments. His legacy in our club will last forever,” Levante said on X, the social media platform formerly know as Twitter.

Zaragoza said on X: “We are devastated by the sad news of the passing of our former player Raphael Dwamena. You will always be in the memory of Zaragoza’s fans. Rest in peace.”

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

___

Associated Press writer Joseph Wilson in Barcelona, Spain, contributed to this report.

Llazar Semini, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 injured, 1 arrested following collision on Gardiner Expressway
4 injured, 1 arrested following collision on Gardiner Expressway

Four people were injured and one person was arrested in a single-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway on Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene at approximately 3:03 a.m. on the westbound...

5h ago

Hold and secure lifted at Toronto library after bomb threat
Hold and secure lifted at Toronto library after bomb threat

The Toronto Reference Library at Bloor and Yonge Streets has lifted the hold and secure that was put in place due to a bomb threat. At approximately 8:44am the library received a bomb threat, and police...

3h ago

4 suspects wanted in TTC streetcar assault investigation
4 suspects wanted in TTC streetcar assault investigation

Toronto police are asking for assistance identifying four suspects wanted in an assault investigation that took place on a TTC streetcar. On Mar. 5, at approximately 3:20 a.m., police responded to a...

49m ago

Eastbound Gardiner re-opened following hay bale crash
Eastbound Gardiner re-opened following hay bale crash

The eastbound Gardiner Expressway has re-opened after bales of hay covered the highway causing a multiple vehicle collision on Saturday morning. At approximately 6:28 a.m. police arrived on scene to...

44m ago

Top Stories

4 injured, 1 arrested following collision on Gardiner Expressway
4 injured, 1 arrested following collision on Gardiner Expressway

Four people were injured and one person was arrested in a single-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway on Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene at approximately 3:03 a.m. on the westbound...

5h ago

Hold and secure lifted at Toronto library after bomb threat
Hold and secure lifted at Toronto library after bomb threat

The Toronto Reference Library at Bloor and Yonge Streets has lifted the hold and secure that was put in place due to a bomb threat. At approximately 8:44am the library received a bomb threat, and police...

3h ago

4 suspects wanted in TTC streetcar assault investigation
4 suspects wanted in TTC streetcar assault investigation

Toronto police are asking for assistance identifying four suspects wanted in an assault investigation that took place on a TTC streetcar. On Mar. 5, at approximately 3:20 a.m., police responded to a...

49m ago

Eastbound Gardiner re-opened following hay bale crash
Eastbound Gardiner re-opened following hay bale crash

The eastbound Gardiner Expressway has re-opened after bales of hay covered the highway causing a multiple vehicle collision on Saturday morning. At approximately 6:28 a.m. police arrived on scene to...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
For the second day in a row a similar mistake caused a security issue at Pearson airport.
For the second day in a row a similar mistake caused a security issue at Pearson airport.

Another security issue at Toronto Pearson airport resulted in delays and confusion. Shauna Hunt reports it was caused by a similar mistake that created chaos for passengers on Thursday.

21h ago

0:25
Two men wanted in GTA roofing scam
Two men wanted in GTA roofing scam

Police are asking for the public's help to identify two men who are wanted in connection to a roofing scam investigation.
2:01
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row

Travel disruptions have been reported at Canada's busiest airport for a second day in a row. Shauna Hunt reports on the impact to travellers, and what officials say is causing the delays.

2:39
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings

A woman trying to rent out her second bedroom says a minor address issue has caused several months of stress and lost earnings. Pat Taney reports.

2:11
Making strides in music and sports
Making strides in music and sports

10-year-old, Moses Scarlett has gone from being a self taught musician to a Cross Country Champion. Stella Acquisto reports
More Videos