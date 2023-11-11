Former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden and 5 others killed in crash in downtown Houston

Workers clean the scene of a car accident on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in downtown Houston, Texas. An early morning accident at the location left six people dead including former University of Houston and NFL football player D.J. Hayden. (Raquel Nataicchio/Houston Chronicle via AP) © 2023 Houston Chronicle

By The Associated Press

Posted November 11, 2023 4:42 pm.

Last Updated November 11, 2023 5:26 pm.

HOUSTON (AP) — A crash at a red light killed six people including former NFL cornerback D.J. Hayden in downtown Houston early Saturday.

The two-vehicle crash occurred about 2 a.m. when a Chrysler 300, apparently “going very fast, high velocity,” ran the red light and collided with an SUV, Houston Police Assistant Chief Megan Howard said.

Five men and one woman died, including Hayden, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene. Those killed included the driver of the Chrysler and a man who appeared to be homeless, Howard said.

Four people were taken to the hospital and two of them died, Howard said, while one female passenger was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Police interviewed a male passenger from the SUV at the hospital. Investigators were working to identify the driver of the SUV, Howard said.

Hayden, 33, was born in Houston and starred at the University of Houston, according to his profile page on ESPN.com. A first-round draft pick in 2013, he played in eight seasons through 2020 for the Oakland Raiders, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars.

“D.J.’s courage, perseverance, and dedication to his teammates will be fondly remembered by everyone who knew him,” the Raiders, now based in Las Vegas, said Saturday in a statement. “The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with D.J.’s loved ones at this time.”

In 2012, Hayden survived and later recovered from a near-death tear to a major vein by his heart after he and a teammate collided during practice, requiring emergency surgery.

The Associated Press







Top Stories

'Modern day bank robbery': Still no answers 2 weeks after Toronto Public Library cyber attack
'Modern day bank robbery': Still no answers 2 weeks after Toronto Public Library cyber attack

It's been two weeks since the Toronto Public Library (TPL) revealed it was the victim of a ransomware attack yet the largest public library system in Canada is no closer to resuming full service. The...

28m ago

Thousands gather for Remembrance Day ceremonies at a time when peace seems far away
Thousands gather for Remembrance Day ceremonies at a time when peace seems far away

Canadians gathered with heads bowed for somber Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country on Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many. Processions...

26m ago

4 suspects wanted in assault aboard TTC streetcar
4 suspects wanted in assault aboard TTC streetcar

Toronto police are looking to identify four suspects wanted for an assault aboard a TTC streetcar this past spring. On Mar. 5, at approximately 3:20 a.m., police were called to the area of Queen Street...

1h ago

Person in custody after stabbing in North York
Person in custody after stabbing in North York

One person is in police custody following a stabbing in North York on Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene at approximately 2:00 a.m. after a male victim was stabbed in the Yonge Street...

7h ago

