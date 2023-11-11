Megan Rapinoe hobbles off the pitch after injury early in the final match of her career

OL Reign forward Megan Rapinoe is helped up by team officials after an injury during the first half of the NWSL Championship soccer game against NJ/NY Gotham, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 11, 2023 9:09 pm.

Last Updated November 11, 2023 9:12 pm.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Megan Rapinoe of the OL Reign suffered a non-contact injury to her right leg early in the NWSL championship match Saturday night and needed assistance as she hobbled off the field in the last match of her storied career.

Rapinoe broke toward Maitane Lopez of Gotham FC, who was dribbling outside the penalty area, and suddenly went down. After staying on the ground for a few minutes, Rapinoe needed help from two trainers for the long walk along one end line and then down the sideline back to the Reign’s bench at San Diego State’s Snapdragon Stadium.

Ali Krieger of Gotham FC, who like Rapinoe is retiring at the end of the match, ran over and hugged her former teammate from the U.S. Women’s National Team.

There was no immediate word about the severity of Rapinoe’s injury.

The match had been billed as a showdown between Rapinoe and Krieger, neither of whom has ever won a NWSL title.

The field at Snapdragon appeared in better shape that it was on Sunday night, when the Reign beat the San Diego Wave to advance, but there were still some areas that appeared torn up. The Reign-Wave match was played 24 hours after a home San Diego State football game.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Multiple people hospitalized in 2-alarm North York apartment fire
Multiple people hospitalized in 2-alarm North York apartment fire

Several people have been taken to hospital with critical injuries following a 2-alarm apartment fire in North York. Firefighters were called to a building in the area of Wilson Avenue and Murray Road,...

DEVELOPING

28m ago

Authorities in Gaza say Rafah border crossing into Egypt to reopen as of Sunday
Authorities in Gaza say Rafah border crossing into Egypt to reopen as of Sunday

Authorities in the Gaza Strip say the Rafah land crossing between the war-torn territory and Egypt will reopen on Sunday after being closed  for the two previous days.  The announcement was...

13m ago

'Modern day bank robbery': Still no answers 2 weeks after Toronto Public Library cyber attack
'Modern day bank robbery': Still no answers 2 weeks after Toronto Public Library cyber attack

It's been two weeks since the Toronto Public Library (TPL) revealed it was the victim of a ransomware attack yet the largest public library system in Canada is no closer to resuming full service. The...

5h ago

Als record nine turnovers to rout Argos in CFL East final
Als record nine turnovers to rout Argos in CFL East final

Kabion Ento and the Montreal Alouettes defence turned Chad Kelly's first playoff start into a nightmare. Ento and Marc-Antoine Dequoy returned interceptions for touchdowns as Montreal forced nine turnovers...

1h ago

Top Stories

Multiple people hospitalized in 2-alarm North York apartment fire
Multiple people hospitalized in 2-alarm North York apartment fire

Several people have been taken to hospital with critical injuries following a 2-alarm apartment fire in North York. Firefighters were called to a building in the area of Wilson Avenue and Murray Road,...

DEVELOPING

28m ago

Authorities in Gaza say Rafah border crossing into Egypt to reopen as of Sunday
Authorities in Gaza say Rafah border crossing into Egypt to reopen as of Sunday

Authorities in the Gaza Strip say the Rafah land crossing between the war-torn territory and Egypt will reopen on Sunday after being closed  for the two previous days.  The announcement was...

13m ago

'Modern day bank robbery': Still no answers 2 weeks after Toronto Public Library cyber attack
'Modern day bank robbery': Still no answers 2 weeks after Toronto Public Library cyber attack

It's been two weeks since the Toronto Public Library (TPL) revealed it was the victim of a ransomware attack yet the largest public library system in Canada is no closer to resuming full service. The...

5h ago

Als record nine turnovers to rout Argos in CFL East final
Als record nine turnovers to rout Argos in CFL East final

Kabion Ento and the Montreal Alouettes defence turned Chad Kelly's first playoff start into a nightmare. Ento and Marc-Antoine Dequoy returned interceptions for touchdowns as Montreal forced nine turnovers...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:39
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack

It’s been two weeks since the Toronto Public Library was the target of a ransomware attack. Brandon Rowe speaks with a cybersecurity expert to find out why TPL is a lucrative target for hackers and when services might be up and running again.

5h ago

2:59
Lancaster prepares to fly in Remembrance
Lancaster prepares to fly in Remembrance

The last flying Lancaster bomber in Canada will take to the sky on Saturday for Remembrance Day. David Zura speaks with the pilot about the plane's significance and takes a look inside.
2:57
For the second day in a row a similar mistake caused a security issue at Pearson airport.
For the second day in a row a similar mistake caused a security issue at Pearson airport.

Another security issue at Toronto Pearson airport resulted in delays and confusion. Shauna Hunt reports it was caused by a similar mistake that created chaos for passengers on Thursday.

2:01
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row

Travel disruptions have been reported at Canada's busiest airport for a second day in a row. Shauna Hunt reports on the impact to travellers, and what officials say is causing the delays.

2:39
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings

A woman trying to rent out her second bedroom says a minor address issue has caused several months of stress and lost earnings. Pat Taney reports.

More Videos