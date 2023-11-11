Mental health app for Canadian veterans named after Saskatchewan mass stabbing victim

Earl Burns is shown in a family handout photo. Burns was a veteran of the Canadian military who tried to protect his family and Saskatchewan community of James Smith Cree Nation until his very last breath. A non-profit app in the works has been named in his honour.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Garnet Eyahpaise **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By Jamin Mike, The Canadian Press

Posted November 11, 2023 10:00 am.

Last Updated November 11, 2023 10:12 am.

Earl Burns was a veteran of the Canadian military who tried to protect his family and Saskatchewan community of James Smith Cree Nation until his very last breath.

A non-profit app in the works has been named in his honour. The Burns Way chat app would allow veterans to instantly connect with trained military peer supports, while filling service gaps for those who live in rural areas or are isolated.

“Everything atThe Burns Way is about human beings supporting other human beings and to facilitate all of that to the idea of connection,” said John MacBeth, founder and CEO of developer TryCycle Data Systems.

He said that when he and his team learned Burns was a veteran, it was obvious that Burns encapsulated “the valour, the courage, the duty” that the app should be named for.

Burns was one of 11 people killed in September 2022 when his former son-in-law went from house to house stabbing people on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the nearby village of Weldon. Seventeen others were injured.

Burns, 66, was stabbed along with his wife in their home. When the attacker drove off, Burns chased after him in a school bus but died along a roadway.

MacBeth added that children were also in the home at the time, and Burns saved them.

“Earl Burns stood in his own doorway and defended the children in his protection, literally, with his life.”

Burns served with the Princess Patricia’s Canadian Light Infantry. After leaving the military, he became a father and a grandfather. He competed in rodeos. He also bought his own school bus and drove students every day to school on the reserve.

Macbeth said the family of Burns — specifically his wife, Joyce Burns, who survived the attack — have given their blessing for his name to be used for the app.

The family will also “have a seat at table,” he said.

TryCycle spent 15 years trying to improve Indigenous health care, MacBeth said. The company previously started a similar app called the Talking Stick, which offers anonymous peer support for Indigenous Canadians.

“The Burns Way is basically a reimagination of what we are doing,” said MacBeth.

The Burns Way is designed to offer an “anonymous and judgment-free space,” where messages would be automatically deleted after the chat ends. A user requiring immediate, professional attention would be invited to connect with a support leader through another platform.

MacBeth said cellphones, today, are ubiquitous.

Three weeks ago, the company did a presentation at a legion in Ottawa. “There was a lot of senior veterans there. Every veteran there had a smartphone.”

For those who don’t have a cellphone, a computer can also connect to the service.

The app, which is set to be out in 2024, would be available in English, French, Spanish and 10Indigenous languages, MacBeth added.

He said the company is currently seeking federal funding for the app. About seven or eight veterans organizationshave signed on and others are pending.

A spokesperson for the Royal Canadian Legion said it’s pleased to support the project and is advocating for government funding to help get it running.

“We believe that when fully functional as intended, it will greatly benefit veterans by having anonymous peer support from someone with shared cultural and spiritual backgrounds and experiences,” Nujma Bond said in an email.

Chuck Isaacs, a retired Métis sergeant and president of the Aboriginal Veterans Association of Alberta, said, “It’s a step forward to allow the concept that Indigenous people may have some input on the healing of all soldiers.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2023.

Jamin Mike, The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'It still haunts me': Military veterans keen to share their history as numbers drop
'It still haunts me': Military veterans keen to share their history as numbers drop

The time around Remembrance Day is tough for Second World War veterans like Hank Jackson, who turns 103 in January. "It's the only time you really stop and think about all the poor buggers that didn't...

14h ago

Hold and secure lifted at Toronto library after bomb threat
Hold and secure lifted at Toronto library after bomb threat

The Toronto Reference Library at Bloor and Yonge Streets has lifted the hold and secure that was put in place due to a bomb threat. At approximately 8:44am the library received a bomb threat, and police...

2m ago

4 injured, 1 arrested following collision on Gardiner Expressway
4 injured, 1 arrested following collision on Gardiner Expressway

Four people were injured and one person was arrested in a single-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway on Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene at approximately 3:03 a.m. on the westbound...

2h ago

Eastbound Gardiner re-opened following hay bale crash
Eastbound Gardiner re-opened following hay bale crash

The eastbound Gardiner Expressway has re-opened after bales of hay covered the highway causing a multiple vehicle collision on Saturday morning. At approximately 6:28 a.m. police arrived on scene to...

50m ago

