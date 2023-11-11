Mexico’s ruling party names gubernatorial candidates, but questions remain about unity

FILE - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador raises the hand of Claudia Sheinbaum, the ruling party's candidate for the upcoming presidential elections, during a ceremony to hand over the party's command staff, in Mexico City, Sept. 7, 2023. Mexico’s ruling party named its candidates for eight governorships and the mayor of Mexico City, on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, to compete in the country's June 2024 general elections. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File) Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By The Associated Press

Posted November 11, 2023 11:54 am.

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s ruling party on Saturday named its candidates for eight governorships and the mayorship of Mexico City.

But after ruling out the most popular candidate for the capital, questions remain about whether the party can avoid desertions.

For the moment, former capital police chief Omar García Harfuch — who won polls on the city race but was knocked out by a gender quota requiring a female candidate — told local media he had no plans to leave the party.

“We will always respect the gender quotas and the decision of our party,” García Harfuch wrote in his social media accounts.

The Morena party, founded by charismatic President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is made up of disparate elements united only by López Obrador’s outsized personality, but he cannot be reelected and leaves office in ten months.

Morena already announced its nominee for the presidential race: former Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, who is seen as an unquestioningly faithful follower of the president.

García Harfuch gained fame as a tough and effective Mexico City police chief after he survived a 2020 ambush attack by the Jalisco drug cartel on a street in the capital. The brazen attack left him with three bullet wounds, while his two bodyguards and a bystander were killed.

Because the capital is so large — at over 9 million inhabitants — the post is considered a governorship, and has been a launching pad for the presidency in the past.

But the nomination went to Clara Brugada, the borough president of a rough stretch of low-income neighborhoods on the city’s east side. Brugada was preferred by the leftist wing of Morena because she built “utopias” — sports and cultural complexes — in neighborhoods where past administrations focused on the bare-bones issues of drainage, policing and chaotic transportation networks.

A top contender for the Morena presidential nomination, former Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, is expected to announce his next move Monday.

One passed-over senator who had hoped to run for governor of the central state of Puebla said he would consult his followers before announcing his plans.

And a primary candidate who failed to secure her party’s nomination left Morena in Morelos state, south of Mexico City. Sen. Lucía Meza announced this week that she will run on the opposition ticket for governor.

Her departure illustrates the problem Morena faces in uniting its disparate forces: Meza claims current Morelos Gov. Cuauhtémoc Blanco, a former soccer star and personal ally of López Obrador who was recruited from another party, sabotaged her candidacy. Blanco also has been investigated for ties to criminal gangs.

“Our state doesn’t matter to Morena, they don’t care if we are governed by a criminal,” Meza wrote Wednesday in her resignation letter.

Follow AP’s coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

The Associated Press


Top Stories

4 injured, 1 arrested following collision on Gardiner Expressway
4 injured, 1 arrested following collision on Gardiner Expressway

Four people were injured and one person was arrested in a single-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway on Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene at approximately 3:03 a.m. on the westbound...

3h ago

Hold and secure lifted at Toronto library after bomb threat
Hold and secure lifted at Toronto library after bomb threat

The Toronto Reference Library at Bloor and Yonge Streets has lifted the hold and secure that was put in place due to a bomb threat. At approximately 8:44am the library received a bomb threat, and police...

1h ago

Eastbound Gardiner re-opened following hay bale crash
Eastbound Gardiner re-opened following hay bale crash

The eastbound Gardiner Expressway has re-opened after bales of hay covered the highway causing a multiple vehicle collision on Saturday morning. At approximately 6:28 a.m. police arrived on scene to...

2h ago

Person in custody after stabbing in North York
Person in custody after stabbing in North York

One person is in police custody following a stabbing in North York on Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene at approximately 2:00 a.m. after a male victim was stabbed in the Yonge Street...

2h ago

