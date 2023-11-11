New Brunswick RCMP looking for armed suspect in Sussex, warn public to avoid Main St.

New Brunswick RCMP say they’re searching for an armed suspect in the town of Sussex.

Mounties say a male is reported to be carrying a firearm “with dangerous intent” in the Main Street area of the town.

Police say the suspect is male, approximately 19 years old, wearing a blue coat and grey jogging pants.

The suspect is said to be travelling on foot.

Police are warning the public to avoid the area and shelter in place.

RCMP say there is a heavy police presence in the area.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2023.

The Canadian Press