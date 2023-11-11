One year after liberation, Ukrainians in Kherson hold on to hope amid constant shelling

Municipal workers wearing protective vests clear autumn leaves from the streets in Kherson, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

By Samya Kullab, The Associated Press

Posted November 11, 2023 6:08 am.

Last Updated November 11, 2023 6:12 am.

KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — One year since Ukraine retook the city of Kherson from occupying Russian forces, residents have grown accustomed to hearing outgoing fire from the left bank of the Dnieper river, where Russian troops are positioned. They know that familiar crackle means they have seven seconds to find a shelter, or a sturdy wall to hide behind.

Their lives are mostly limited to the comfort of home and the necessity of the supermarket. Many shops are still shuttered. Municipal workers wear bullet-proof vests and wait to be dispatched to sweep up the rubble from yet another impact.

Between lulls of artillery fire coming from the river, which marks the contact line between battling armies in the Kherson region, Ukrainians venture out to buy food, bicycle down grassy residential lanes or convene in the few restaurants that dare to remain open.

Marking the anniversary of Russia’s defeat on Nov. 11 is a bittersweet occasion, many residents say, as Ukraine’s counteroffensive grinds on without producing the spectacular gains many had hoped for. But those who stay are steadfast in their belief that one day normal life will return.

“When you have lived under occupation, you know what freedom means,” said Grigori Malov, who owns one out of three restaurants still operating in the city. “It’s why we have a special attitude toward the continued shelling. We can withstand it because we know how it could be worse.”

The flight of Russian troops from Kherson under prolonged Ukrainian assault a year ago was one of Ukraine’s biggest successes in the war and was seen as an inflection point. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy triumphantly walked the streets of the newly liberated city back then, hailing Russia’s withdrawal as the “beginning of the end of the war.” Many hoped it would serve as a springboard for more advances into occupied territory.

Today, both sides are locked in a stalemated battle of attrition.

On Saturday, a rainy and cloudy day, the atmosphere was muted and few residents came out to mark the occasion, fearing Russian attacks. A handful of people came draped in Ukrainian flags and stood for a while at a monument in front of the administrative building, then walked away.

Malov didn’t work during the nine months he lived under Russian occupation. After the city fell back to Ukrainian control, he opened his eatery, which contains a cafe on the top floor and a restaurant in the basement, to help bring the city back to life. Residents celebrate birthdays, clinking glasses, as the fighting continues only a few kilometers away.

Ukrainian soldiers, resting between front-line stints, are frequent patrons, and come to Malov’s restaurant to eat bowls of pasta or cheesy pizzas and to share a laugh. Sometimes Malov even organizes stand-up comedy nights, when he can find an entertainer.

“I think we are fulfilling an important function, we are giving people the opportunity to relax,” he said. “Now it’s even more important than before.”

The sounds of incoming and outgoing fire resound continuously and residents have to organize their days in anticipation of them. They are most frequent in the morning and late afternoon, residents said. Air raid alarms echo almost incessantly, at all hours of the day.

Between 40-80 shells of different varieties land in Kherson city on a daily basis, said Oleksandr Tolokonnikov, a spokesperson for the Kherson Regional State Administration.

“Every day people must take into consideration the shelling,” he said. Tolokonnikov was in the city on Nov. 12, one day after it was retaken, and recalled the joy of the crowds welcoming Ukrainian forces back.

A few days later, the shelling started, and it hasn’t stopped since, he said.

Security concerns aside, he says earning an income is another challenge for Ukrainians living in Kherson. There are no jobs for the nearly 71,000 residents in the city, which had a prewar population of 300,000. Most of those who remain are elderly, he said.

Dmytro and Olena were a rare sight: a young couple on a date. They went to the Kherson regional administrative building to hold up the Ukrainian flag and take photos ahead of the anniversary of the city’s liberation.

“It’s not safe in the city, maybe, but we are at home, we don’t want to move anywhere else,” said Olena. “We are spending time at home, we are trying to live, work and not leave.”

They spoke on the condition that only their first names be used. Their families are still living under occupation on the left bank of the river, they said.

Konstantin Krupenko supervised municipal workers as they cleaned the streets, clearing fallen autumn leaves ahead of the anniversary celebration. The men wore bulletproof vests, smoking in between hauling bags of foliage. Over the summer, Krupenko lost one of his workers who was struck by shrapnel from a Grad rocket. Another worker suffered a concussion.

Clearing leaves is an unusual task for municipal workers in Kherson, Krupenko said. Usually they are dispatched to remove rubble from explosion sites.

“Sometimes it’s big, sometimes it’s smaller, on houses,” he said, matter-of-factly describing their work routine.

“Day after every day, there is something.”

Samya Kullab, The Associated Press



Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'It still haunts me': Military veterans keen to share their history as numbers drop
'It still haunts me': Military veterans keen to share their history as numbers drop

The time around Remembrance Day is tough for Second World War veterans like Hank Jackson, who turns 103 in January. "It's the only time you really stop and think about all the poor buggers that didn't...

9h ago

Judge asks jury in Peter Nygard trial to try and reach unanimous decision on all counts
Judge asks jury in Peter Nygard trial to try and reach unanimous decision on all counts

The judge in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial is urging the jury to keep deliberating after they asked how to proceed if they can't reach a unanimous decision on one of the counts. The jury, which...

10h ago

York Region school board dealing with a cyber attack
York Region school board dealing with a cyber attack

The York Region District School Board says it is dealing with a cyber security incident. In a statement released late Friday afternoon, the board says it became aware of the cyber attack on Wednesday...

12h ago

More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit
More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit

Global Affairs Canada says none of the Canadians on Friday's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the Gaza Strip were able to exit. There were 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their...

14h ago

Top Stories

'It still haunts me': Military veterans keen to share their history as numbers drop
'It still haunts me': Military veterans keen to share their history as numbers drop

The time around Remembrance Day is tough for Second World War veterans like Hank Jackson, who turns 103 in January. "It's the only time you really stop and think about all the poor buggers that didn't...

9h ago

Judge asks jury in Peter Nygard trial to try and reach unanimous decision on all counts
Judge asks jury in Peter Nygard trial to try and reach unanimous decision on all counts

The judge in Peter Nygard's sexual assault trial is urging the jury to keep deliberating after they asked how to proceed if they can't reach a unanimous decision on one of the counts. The jury, which...

10h ago

York Region school board dealing with a cyber attack
York Region school board dealing with a cyber attack

The York Region District School Board says it is dealing with a cyber security incident. In a statement released late Friday afternoon, the board says it became aware of the cyber attack on Wednesday...

12h ago

More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit
More than 260 Canadians on list to leave Gaza Friday unable to exit

Global Affairs Canada says none of the Canadians on Friday's list of foreign nationals approved to leave the Gaza Strip were able to exit. There were 266 Canadian citizens, permanent residents and their...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
For the second day in a row a similar mistake caused a security issue at Pearson airport.
For the second day in a row a similar mistake caused a security issue at Pearson airport.

Another security issue at Toronto Pearson airport resulted in delays and confusion. Shauna Hunt reports it was caused by a similar mistake that created chaos for passengers on Thursday.

14h ago

0:25
Two men wanted in GTA roofing scam
Two men wanted in GTA roofing scam

Police are asking for the public's help to identify two men who are wanted in connection to a roofing scam investigation.

17h ago

2:01
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row

Travel disruptions have been reported at Canada's busiest airport for a second day in a row. Shauna Hunt reports on the impact to travellers, and what officials say is causing the delays.

19h ago

2:39
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings

A woman trying to rent out her second bedroom says a minor address issue has caused several months of stress and lost earnings. Pat Taney reports.

20h ago

2:11
Making strides in music and sports
Making strides in music and sports

10-year-old, Moses Scarlett has gone from being a self taught musician to a Cross Country Champion. Stella Acquisto reports
More Videos