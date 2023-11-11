Suspect wanted in arson investigation in Riverdale

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect wanted in an arson investigation.

On Nov. 2 at approximately 4:30 a.m. police responded to a call for arson in the Broadview Avenue and Montcrest Boulevard area.

The suspect reportedly set a utility shed on fire, though the fire was put out without injury or damage.

The male suspect is described as having long brown hair, wearing a black winter jacket with a white zipper and cuffs, grey pants, black boots, and carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.