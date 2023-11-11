US military aircraft crashes over eastern Mediterranean Sea

By Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

Posted November 11, 2023 4:46 pm.

Last Updated November 11, 2023 4:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. military aircraft has gone down over the eastern Mediterranean Sea, U.S. European Command said Saturday.

The command said in a statement that the aircraft crashed while conducting training operations. It said the cause is under investigation, but there are no indications of any hostile activity involved.

The command said that out of respect for the families affected, no other information would be released on personnel involved.

It wasn’t immediately clear what military service the aircraft belonged to. The Air Force has sent additional squadrons to the region and the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, which has an array of aircraft on board, has also been operating in the eastern Mediterranean.

Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Modern day bank robbery': Still no answers 2 weeks after Toronto Public Library cyber attack
'Modern day bank robbery': Still no answers 2 weeks after Toronto Public Library cyber attack

It's been two weeks since the Toronto Public Library (TPL) revealed it was the victim of a ransomware attack yet the largest public library system in Canada is no closer to resuming full service. The...

33m ago

Thousands gather for Remembrance Day ceremonies at a time when peace seems far away
Thousands gather for Remembrance Day ceremonies at a time when peace seems far away

Canadians gathered with heads bowed for somber Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country on Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many. Processions...

32m ago

4 suspects wanted in assault aboard TTC streetcar
4 suspects wanted in assault aboard TTC streetcar

Toronto police are looking to identify four suspects wanted for an assault aboard a TTC streetcar this past spring. On Mar. 5, at approximately 3:20 a.m., police were called to the area of Queen Street...

1h ago

Person in custody after stabbing in North York
Person in custody after stabbing in North York

One person is in police custody following a stabbing in North York on Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene at approximately 2:00 a.m. after a male victim was stabbed in the Yonge Street...

7h ago

Top Stories

'Modern day bank robbery': Still no answers 2 weeks after Toronto Public Library cyber attack
'Modern day bank robbery': Still no answers 2 weeks after Toronto Public Library cyber attack

It's been two weeks since the Toronto Public Library (TPL) revealed it was the victim of a ransomware attack yet the largest public library system in Canada is no closer to resuming full service. The...

33m ago

Thousands gather for Remembrance Day ceremonies at a time when peace seems far away
Thousands gather for Remembrance Day ceremonies at a time when peace seems far away

Canadians gathered with heads bowed for somber Remembrance Day ceremonies across the country on Saturday at a time when wars rage in Ukraine and the Gaza Strip and peace seems far off for many. Processions...

32m ago

4 suspects wanted in assault aboard TTC streetcar
4 suspects wanted in assault aboard TTC streetcar

Toronto police are looking to identify four suspects wanted for an assault aboard a TTC streetcar this past spring. On Mar. 5, at approximately 3:20 a.m., police were called to the area of Queen Street...

1h ago

Person in custody after stabbing in North York
Person in custody after stabbing in North York

One person is in police custody following a stabbing in North York on Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene at approximately 2:00 a.m. after a male victim was stabbed in the Yonge Street...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
For the second day in a row a similar mistake caused a security issue at Pearson airport.
For the second day in a row a similar mistake caused a security issue at Pearson airport.

Another security issue at Toronto Pearson airport resulted in delays and confusion. Shauna Hunt reports it was caused by a similar mistake that created chaos for passengers on Thursday.

0:25
Two men wanted in GTA roofing scam
Two men wanted in GTA roofing scam

Police are asking for the public's help to identify two men who are wanted in connection to a roofing scam investigation.
2:01
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row

Travel disruptions have been reported at Canada's busiest airport for a second day in a row. Shauna Hunt reports on the impact to travellers, and what officials say is causing the delays.

2:39
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings

A woman trying to rent out her second bedroom says a minor address issue has caused several months of stress and lost earnings. Pat Taney reports.

2:11
Making strides in music and sports
Making strides in music and sports

10-year-old, Moses Scarlett has gone from being a self taught musician to a Cross Country Champion. Stella Acquisto reports
More Videos