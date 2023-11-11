What Canadians are saying as they mark Remembrance Day across the country

Flags are planted outside the Veterans Centre at Sunnybrook Hospital ahead of Remembrance Day, in Toronto, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 11, 2023 1:14 pm.

Last Updated November 11, 2023 1:26 pm.

Canadians filled cenotaph and memorial sites across the country to mark Remembrance Day and pay tribute to soldiers who served Canada, both in active combat and peace-keeping or crisis management roles. Here’s a sample of what dignitaries and everyday Canadians alike are saying on the occasion:

“Remembrance Day is an opportunity to recognize members of the Canadian Armed Forces who have courageously answered the call of duty. When it was needed most, they left behind their families and homes. Many returned with severe trauma – or didn’t return at all. Their sacrifice is a debt that we can never repay. As we reflect on this debt, we are reminded that this day is not just about the past; it is about our present and our future. From the battlefields of the First and Second World Wars, to Korea and Afghanistan, and in peacekeeping operations, to the training grounds for Ukrainian soldiers, and here at home, responding to a global pandemic and to climate-related disasters, Canadian Armed Forces members continue to show unwavering resolve and bravery.” – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

“In 1918, at the eleventh hour on the eleventh day of the eleventh month, the guns of war finally fell silent. 

“For four years, more than 600,000 Canadians had answered the call of duty and served Canada in the Great War. Through the mud and turmoil of the greatest conflict the world had ever seen, these brave heroes were driven forward by the incredible promise of freedom and the love of their common home.   

“In the years since, generations of Canadians have bravely answered the same call, choosing to stand on guard for Canada to keep it strong and free. In times of war, they have served in the seas, in the air and on lands far from home, defending freedom whenever it was threatened. In times of peace, they have stood proudly in uniform, unshaken in their resolve to preserve the values that others have sacrificed their own lives to secure.” – Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre

“Today, I honour my great-grandfather, Hira Singh who was an officer with the allied force. May we never forget all those who sacrificed so much for our freedoms. Lest we forget.” – NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

“This year, on this Remembrance Day, we’re also mindful of the ongoing conflicts around the world, including the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East. While we pray for lasting peace in these regions, these conflicts remind us that our freedom and safety should never be taken for granted.” – Ontario Premier Doug Ford

“We are indebted to veterans and those who serve today – it is their service that has allowed each and every Manitoban to live in a safe province and participate in our strong democracy.” – Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew. 

“I don’t think anything brings the war back to me like coming here for an occasion like this. It really is a reminder … of what people a little older than I went through.” – Retired Rev. Bob Jones, a former military chaplain, who attended a Remembrance Day ceremony in Fredericton.

“I don’t know how I managed to be this lucky. Knowing how many of my family have served before me, it’s an absolute incredible opportunity for me to be here.” – Retired Cpl. Alan Roy, who attended a Remembrance Day ceremony at Toronto’s Old City Hall.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

4 injured, 1 arrested following collision on Gardiner Expressway
4 injured, 1 arrested following collision on Gardiner Expressway

Four people were injured and one person was arrested in a single-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway on Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene at approximately 3:03 a.m. on the westbound...

5h ago

Hold and secure lifted at Toronto library after bomb threat
Hold and secure lifted at Toronto library after bomb threat

The Toronto Reference Library at Bloor and Yonge Streets has lifted the hold and secure that was put in place due to a bomb threat. At approximately 8:44am the library received a bomb threat, and police...

3h ago

4 suspects wanted in TTC streetcar assault investigation
4 suspects wanted in TTC streetcar assault investigation

Toronto police are asking for assistance identifying four suspects wanted in an assault investigation that took place on a TTC streetcar. On Mar. 5, at approximately 3:20 a.m., police responded to a...

50m ago

Eastbound Gardiner re-opened following hay bale crash
Eastbound Gardiner re-opened following hay bale crash

The eastbound Gardiner Expressway has re-opened after bales of hay covered the highway causing a multiple vehicle collision on Saturday morning. At approximately 6:28 a.m. police arrived on scene to...

45m ago

Top Stories

4 injured, 1 arrested following collision on Gardiner Expressway
4 injured, 1 arrested following collision on Gardiner Expressway

Four people were injured and one person was arrested in a single-vehicle collision on the Gardiner Expressway on Saturday morning. Police were called to the scene at approximately 3:03 a.m. on the westbound...

5h ago

Hold and secure lifted at Toronto library after bomb threat
Hold and secure lifted at Toronto library after bomb threat

The Toronto Reference Library at Bloor and Yonge Streets has lifted the hold and secure that was put in place due to a bomb threat. At approximately 8:44am the library received a bomb threat, and police...

3h ago

4 suspects wanted in TTC streetcar assault investigation
4 suspects wanted in TTC streetcar assault investigation

Toronto police are asking for assistance identifying four suspects wanted in an assault investigation that took place on a TTC streetcar. On Mar. 5, at approximately 3:20 a.m., police responded to a...

50m ago

Eastbound Gardiner re-opened following hay bale crash
Eastbound Gardiner re-opened following hay bale crash

The eastbound Gardiner Expressway has re-opened after bales of hay covered the highway causing a multiple vehicle collision on Saturday morning. At approximately 6:28 a.m. police arrived on scene to...

45m ago

Most Watched Today

2:57
For the second day in a row a similar mistake caused a security issue at Pearson airport.
For the second day in a row a similar mistake caused a security issue at Pearson airport.

Another security issue at Toronto Pearson airport resulted in delays and confusion. Shauna Hunt reports it was caused by a similar mistake that created chaos for passengers on Thursday.

22h ago

0:25
Two men wanted in GTA roofing scam
Two men wanted in GTA roofing scam

Police are asking for the public's help to identify two men who are wanted in connection to a roofing scam investigation.
2:01
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row

Travel disruptions have been reported at Canada's busiest airport for a second day in a row. Shauna Hunt reports on the impact to travellers, and what officials say is causing the delays.

2:39
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings

A woman trying to rent out her second bedroom says a minor address issue has caused several months of stress and lost earnings. Pat Taney reports.

2:11
Making strides in music and sports
Making strides in music and sports

10-year-old, Moses Scarlett has gone from being a self taught musician to a Cross Country Champion. Stella Acquisto reports
More Videos