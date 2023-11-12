76ers’ Kelly Oubre Jr. has a broken rib after being struck by vehicle that fled the scene

Philadelphia 76ers' Kelly Oubre Jr., center, dunks past Phoenix Suns' Jusuf Nurkic, from left, Kevin Durant and Josh Okogie during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted November 12, 2023 12:33 pm.

Last Updated November 12, 2023 1:26 pm.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — 76ers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. broke a rib when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene Saturday night in Philadelphia’s Center City, authorities said.

The 27-year-old Oubre was taken to a hospital in stable condition after being hit and was released a few hours later. The team officially ruled Oubre out for a game Sunday night and said in a statement he would be re-evaluated in about one week.

Oubre was walking near his home at about 7:20 p.m. Saturday and was heading west on a street when a vehicle travelling in the same direction “at a high rate of speed” tried to turn south onto the street he was crossing. The vehicle hit him “in the upper chest area with the driver-side mirror,” police said Sunday.

The car, described as silver in color, kept going south and fled the scene. Fire department medics responded and took Oubre to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital “in stable condition with a broken rib and injuries to his hip and right leg,” police said, adding that an investigation is ongoing.

Oubre is in his first season with the 76ers and has averaged 16.8 points in the first eight games. He was the 15th overall pick of the 2015 draft and has played with four other teams.

The 76ers are home Sunday and play Indiana.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

The Associated Press



