Bayern Munich reports record revenues of $913 million

Bayern's Harry Kane, left, celebrates with his teammate Serge Gnabry after scoring his side's second goal during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayern Munich and Heidenheim at the Allianz Arena stadium in Munich, Germany, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

By The Associated Press

Posted November 12, 2023 11:12 am.

Last Updated November 12, 2023 11:26 am.

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich has emerged from the turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic in good financial health after reporting record total revenues of 854.2 million euros ($913 million) for the 2022-23 season.

The previous record was 750.4 million euros ($802 million) from 2018-19.

Bayern chief financial officer Michael Diederich said this “equates to an increase of around 30%” from the previous year and called it “an extraordinary achievement.”

Bayern had posted record revenues every year from 2015 until the coronavirus pandemic influenced a downturn in 2020.

Diederich said the group’s net profit rose to 35.7 million euros ($38 million), an increase of 23 million euros compared to the previous season.

“Everything we earn is invested in sport,” Diederich said. “For us, it’s always first and foremost about sport. Our claim remains to be top both domestically and internationally. Our most important return on investment is titles.”

Bayern has won an unprecedented 11 straight Bundesliga titles.

