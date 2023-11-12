TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Sun Life results

Insurer Sun Life Financial Inc. will report its third-quarter results after financial markets close Monday. The company reported net income of $660 million for its second quarter, down from $930 million a year earlier, while its underlying net income for the quarter ended June 30 totalled $920 million, down from $808 million in the same quarter last year.

CPP Investments

CPP Investments chief executive John Graham will deliver an update on the performance of the Canada Pension Plan fund in Calgary on Tuesday. Alberta is taking a look at a plan for the province to exit the Canada Pension Plan and set up its own provincial alternative.

Loblaw results

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. is expected to report its third-quarter results and hold a conference call with investors and financial analysts on Wednesday morning. The company raised concerns last week about the grocery code of conduct, which is nearing completion, suggesting the guidelines could increase food prices.

Economic data

Statistics Canada will release a pair of key reports on Wednesday that will help show how the economy fared in September. The agency is set to release its monthly survey of manufacturing and figures for wholesale trade for September.

Home sales

The Canadian Real Estate Association is expected to release its home sales figures for October on Wednesday. The association reported home sales in September were up 1.9 per cent compared with the same month a year earlier, while on a month-over-month basis, sales in September were down 1.9 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:SLF, TSX:L)

The Canadian Press