Greece’s opposition Syriza party splits as several prominent members defect

FILE - Supports of the main opposition Syriza party wave flags and chant slogans during a pre-election rally, in Athens, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Greece’s main opposition party suffered a split Sunday when a left-wing faction announced it was breaking away and accused the party’s recently-elected leader of abandoning its ideology for a sort of “right-wing populism”. Umbrella, a faction led by Euclid Tsakalotos, a former Finance Minister during Syriza’s government of 2015-19, announced its departure with a blistering statement. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

By Demetris Nellas, The Associated Press

Posted November 12, 2023 3:50 pm.

Last Updated November 12, 2023 3:56 pm.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s main opposition party suffered a split Sunday when a left-wing faction announced it was breaking away, accusing the party’s recently elected leader of abandoning its core ideology for a sort of “right-wing populism.”

Umbrella, a faction led by Euclid Tsakalotos, a former Finance Minister during Syriza’s government of 2015-19, announced its departure with a blistering statement that accused party leader Stefanos Kasselakis of “Trumpian practices (and) right-leaning populism.”

The once-dominant party has been in disarray ever since its resounding defeat by conservative New Democracy in double elections in May and June.

Already in opposition since 2019, Syriza had hoped to regain power. Instead, it was roundly disavowed, falling in the most recent election to 17.8%, compared to New Democracy’s 40.6%, a result that led longtime leader Alexis Tsipras to announce his resignation.

The split, which came after weeks of withering criticism of the leader from within the party, became inevitable in recent days, when Kasselakis insisted he wanted to expel three prominent members of the Umbrella faction, all former ministers.

When it became clear he might not get his way with party organs, Kasselakis said he would put the question to a referendum among party members.

This proposal drew a rebuke even among his allies. In a tumultuous session of the party’s Central Committee Saturday, Kasselakis’ confrontational speech was often interrupted with boos and shouts of “shame!” Umbrella, as well as supporters of Effie Achtsioglou, Kasselakis’ main rival in last September’s leadership election, left before the session was over.

Kasselakis won the leadership election that followed Syriza’s defeat at the polls in September. A political neophyte and US resident, with no connection to the party before he became a candidate for the May election, he came out of nowhere to win the contest. A four-minute video in which he told his life story shot him to prominence and made him the favorite.

Kasselakis’ style, based on social media presence and charisma, and his past as a former Goldman Sachs employee and shipowner, rankled with old-school leftists, who were also incensed with some of his positions, such as advocating stock options for employees, and his overall ideological vagueness.

They openly derided him for his “post-politics” and one prominent party person even compared him with former US President Donald Trump and Italian comedian Bepe Grillo, founder of a populist political party.

The new leader’s supporters, in turn, accused their rivals of having conspired to undermine former leader Tsipras in the run-up to the disastrous elections and even for years before. The current opinion polls, which show Syriza in a tight race for second place with the socialist Pasok party, intensified the malaise within Syriza.

Although the Umbrella supporters have not clarified their future plans, they are expected to form a new left-wing political party. They also have the backing of most of Syriza’s youth wing.

Achtsioglou, who leads her own faction, called 6+6, has decided to stay in Syriza, but her own relations with her leader are poisoned. She and her group issued their own statement Sunday, after the left’s departure, slamming Kasselakis’ “deeply offensive and divisive speech” and accusing him of using the vocabulary of the alt-right.

A further split of the party cannot be ruled out.

Demetris Nellas, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 missing after house explosion on Kitchener Road in Scarborough
1 missing after house explosion on Kitchener Road in Scarborough

One person is unaccounted for following a fire and explosion at a home in Scarbrough on Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to a home on Kitchener Road near Kingston and Galloway Roads just after...

2m ago

Peter Nygard found guilty on four counts of sexual assault, acquitted on two others
Peter Nygard found guilty on four counts of sexual assault, acquitted on two others

Peter Nygard, who once led a women’s fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count plus a charge of forcible confinement. The jury...

56m ago

Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians and family members left Gaza on Sunday
Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians and family members left Gaza on Sunday

Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members have crossed from Gaza into Egypt on Sunday. The update comes as the Rafah crossing reopened after a two-day...

21m ago

Ottawa man arrested after allegedly inciting hate, antisemitism
Ottawa man arrested after allegedly inciting hate, antisemitism

An Ottawa man was arrested near Toronto this weekend after he was allegedly caught on video inciting hatred and expressing antisemitic views. Ottawa police have charged Mohammed Assadi with breaking...

44m ago

Top Stories

1 missing after house explosion on Kitchener Road in Scarborough
1 missing after house explosion on Kitchener Road in Scarborough

One person is unaccounted for following a fire and explosion at a home in Scarbrough on Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to a home on Kitchener Road near Kingston and Galloway Roads just after...

2m ago

Peter Nygard found guilty on four counts of sexual assault, acquitted on two others
Peter Nygard found guilty on four counts of sexual assault, acquitted on two others

Peter Nygard, who once led a women’s fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count plus a charge of forcible confinement. The jury...

56m ago

Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians and family members left Gaza on Sunday
Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians and family members left Gaza on Sunday

Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members have crossed from Gaza into Egypt on Sunday. The update comes as the Rafah crossing reopened after a two-day...

21m ago

Ottawa man arrested after allegedly inciting hate, antisemitism
Ottawa man arrested after allegedly inciting hate, antisemitism

An Ottawa man was arrested near Toronto this weekend after he was allegedly caught on video inciting hatred and expressing antisemitic views. Ottawa police have charged Mohammed Assadi with breaking...

44m ago

Most Watched Today

3:09
Sunny Sunday with mild temperatures on the way
Sunny Sunday with mild temperatures on the way

A return to mostly sunny skies on Sunday and seasonal temperatures. Light rain to start the week but unseasonably mild temperatures move into the region.

21h ago

2:39
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack

It’s been two weeks since the Toronto Public Library was the target of a ransomware attack. Brandon Rowe speaks with a cybersecurity expert to find out why TPL is a lucrative target for hackers and when services might be up and running again.
2:59
Lancaster prepares to fly in Remembrance
Lancaster prepares to fly in Remembrance

The last flying Lancaster bomber in Canada will take to the sky on Saturday for Remembrance Day. David Zura speaks with the pilot about the plane's significance and takes a look inside.
2:57
For the second day in a row a similar mistake caused a security issue at Pearson airport.
For the second day in a row a similar mistake caused a security issue at Pearson airport.

Another security issue at Toronto Pearson airport resulted in delays and confusion. Shauna Hunt reports it was caused by a similar mistake that created chaos for passengers on Thursday.

2:01
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row

Travel disruptions have been reported at Canada's busiest airport for a second day in a row. Shauna Hunt reports on the impact to travellers, and what officials say is causing the delays.

More Videos