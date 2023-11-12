Israel loses to Kosovo in Euro 2024 qualifying game

Kosovo's Milot Rashica, right, and Israel's Miguel Vitor, left, challenge for the ball during the Euro 2024 group I qualifying soccer match between Kosovo and Israel at the Fadil Vokrri stadium in Pristina, Kosovo, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 12, 2023 6:43 pm.

Last Updated November 12, 2023 6:56 pm.

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Israel’s chances of reaching the European Championship finals went down Sunday after its 1-0 loss to Kosovo in their delayed qualifying game.

It was the first soccer match for Israel since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and the ongoing war in Gaza. It had originally been scheduled for Oct. 15 but was postponed.

Kosovo fans whistled Israeli players when they had the ball but the game passed off peacefully in Pristina.

Milot Rashica scored the only goal in the 41st minute. He controlled the ball in the area and under pressure managed a strong shot which Israel goalkeeper Omri Glazer couldn’t stop.

Glazer had a busy night, including denying Vedat Muriqi twice in the second half.

Israel’s first good opportunity came in the 34th with a close-range header from Eran Zahavi. Goalkeeper Arijanet Muric saved a shot from Israel’s Oscar Gloukh nine minutes from the end.

Israel went down to 10 men in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time after Roy Revivo was sent off for a second yellow card.

Fourth-place Kosovo has 10 points in Group I, one point behind third-place Israel.

But Israel is five points behind leader Romania, which has played one game more, and four points behind Switzerland. The top two teams automatically qualify for Euro 2024 in Germany.

“We are more disappointed because we cannot give some happiness or (a) smile for our people at home,” Israel coach Alon Hazan said after the game.

___

AP soccer: apnews.com/hub/soccer

The Associated Press




Top Stories

Protesters demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war rages
Protesters demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war rages

Demonstrators gathered in cities across Canada on Sunday to stage rallies related to the Israel-Hamas war. In Toronto, a protest in front of city hall organized by the group Ceasefire Now voiced solidarity...

53m ago

Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians and family members left Gaza on Sunday
Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians and family members left Gaza on Sunday

Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members have crossed from Gaza into Egypt on Sunday. The update comes as the Rafah crossing reopened after a two-day...

1h ago

1 missing after house explosion on Kitchener Road in Scarborough
1 missing after house explosion on Kitchener Road in Scarborough

One person is unaccounted for following a fire and explosion at a home in Scarbrough on Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to a home on Kitchener Road near Kingston and Galloway Roads just after...

3h ago

Peter Nygard found guilty on four counts of sexual assault, acquitted on two others
Peter Nygard found guilty on four counts of sexual assault, acquitted on two others

Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement. The jury at...

49m ago

