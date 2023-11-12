Long journey to safety for Palestinian Canadian family meant leaving loved ones behind

A Palestinian-Canadian family is sharing their journey from Gaza and arriving to safety in Montreal. Melissa Nakhavoly has more.

By Farah Mustapha and Melissa Nakhavoly

Posted November 12, 2023 5:42 pm.

Last Updated November 12, 2023 5:47 pm.

A warm welcome awaited Mohammad Sharif Alghusain, his wife Dina and two young daughters Suha and Hedaya when they arrived in Montreal Saturday.

It was a long journey to safety for the Palestinian Canadian family fleeing Gaza.

Once on Canadian soil, the family was surrounded by friends and people who worked tirelessly to get them to safety.

“There was no way that I was going to be able to stay there and make sure that my two daughters are safe,” the father of two said. “There’s no safe place in Gaza whatsoever.”

The family had been living in Gaza for eight years; they moved from Canada to be closer to Alghusain’s parents and sisters.

Mohammad Sharif Alghusain, Dina daughters Suha and Hedaya welcomed at the Montreal airport Nov. 11, 2023. (Farah Mustapha, CityNews)

Humanitarian organization Islamic Relief Canada works with Palestinians to provide assistance to evacuate families from Gaza. The group also assisted Alghusain and his family by providing funding and accommodations.

“I think about it, there’s going to be two little girls sleeping safely for the first time tonight,” said Miranda Gallo, the policy and advocacy expert at Islamic Relief Canada. “But there’s still so much more to be done. There’s still so many children that are not sleeping safely and do not have that luxury.”

Latest from Israel-Hamas war:

Alghusain, an engineer, says the situation in Gaza is worsening day by day. He says his home, businesses and his parents’ house were destroyed by bombings.

“We don’t ask about houses anymore, we don’t ask about cars, businesses,” he said. “Nothing materialistic has actual value now. What we ask about at the moment is are you still alive or not.”

Mohammad Sharif Alghusain and Dina’s daughters Suha and Hedaya. (Submitted by: Alghusain family)

Alghusain was able to get his wife and daughters – one of whom is diabetic and required urgent care – out safely. But it came at the cost of leaving his parents behind in war-torn Gaza.

“I had to choose saving the lives of my daughters and leaving the ones that I love behind,” he said.

“You can’t put a person in a choice between choosing his daughters and his parents. This is not a choice to make, not for a human being.”

WATCH: Gaza health officials warn of dire situation in area hospitals

Islamic Relief Canada is hoping more can be done by the Canadian government to reunite families that are placed in such impossible situations.

“I think a lot of people are happy to be home and grateful for safety but the circumstances are just a tragedy,” said Gallo. “And many have left behind mothers, fathers, sisters, aunts, uncles that are going to have to endure the days to come.”

Waiting for Alghusain family at the Montreal airport Nov. 11, 2023. (Farah Mustapha, CityNews)
Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians and family members left Gaza on Sunday
Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians and family members left Gaza on Sunday

Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members have crossed from Gaza into Egypt on Sunday. The update comes as the Rafah crossing reopened after a two-day...

20m ago

1 missing after house explosion on Kitchener Road in Scarborough
1 missing after house explosion on Kitchener Road in Scarborough

One person is unaccounted for following a fire and explosion at a home in Scarbrough on Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to a home on Kitchener Road near Kingston and Galloway Roads just after...

1h ago

Peter Nygard found guilty on four counts of sexual assault, acquitted on two others
Peter Nygard found guilty on four counts of sexual assault, acquitted on two others

Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement. The jury at...

55m ago

Ottawa man arrested after allegedly inciting hate, antisemitism
Ottawa man arrested after allegedly inciting hate, antisemitism

An Ottawa man was arrested near Toronto this weekend after he was allegedly caught on video inciting hatred and expressing antisemitic views. Ottawa police have charged Mohammed Assadi with breaking...

2h ago

