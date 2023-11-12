Jury reaches verdict, Peter Nygard found guilty on four counts of sexual assault

Peter Nygard
File photo of Peter Nygard, the 82-year-old founder of a now-defunct women’s fashion company. THE CANADIAN PRESS

By John Marchesan

Posted November 12, 2023 11:51 am.

Last Updated November 12, 2023 12:05 pm.

A jury has reached a verdict in the sexual assault case against Peter Nygard, finding him guilty of four counts of sexual assault.

The jury found Nygard not guilty of one count of sexual assault and not guilty of unlawful confinement.

Jurors reached their verdict on their fifth day of deliberation following a six-week trial.

Nygard, the 82-year-old founder of a now-defunct women’s fashion company, had pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in alleged incidents ranging from the 1980s to mid-2000s.

Five complainants testified that they were invited to Nygard’s Toronto headquarters under pretences ranging from tours to job interviews, with all encounters ending in a top-floor bedroom suite where they alleged they were sexually assaulted.

Nygard testified in his own defence and denied all five of the women’s allegations, saying he didn’t recall meeting or interacting with four of them.

The Crown had argued the women’s testimonies were credible while Nygard’s was not, and the defence claimed the complainants had
crafted a “false narrative.”

With files from the Canadian Press

Top Stories

Canadians trapped in Gaza still waiting to leave as border crossing set to reopen
Canadians trapped in Gaza still waiting to leave as border crossing set to reopen

OTTAWA — Hundreds of Canadians hoping to escape the besieged Gaza Strip may get their chance as early as Sunday as the sole available land crossing out of the territory was set to reopen following a...

2h ago

Woman, 2 toddlers critically injured in 2-alarm blaze in North York
Woman, 2 toddlers critically injured in 2-alarm blaze in North York

Three people, including two children under the age of three, have been taken to hospital with critical injuries following a 2-alarm apartment fire in North York. Firefighters were called to a three-storey...

13h ago

Whitby workers reach tentative agreement to end garbage strike
Whitby workers reach tentative agreement to end garbage strike

The town of Whitby and CUPE Local 53 have reached a tentative agreement to end a weeks-long labour disruption that has halted garbage pickup and affected other city services. The three-year agreement...

3h ago

'Modern day bank robbery': Still no answers 2 weeks after Toronto Public Library cyber attack
'Modern day bank robbery': Still no answers 2 weeks after Toronto Public Library cyber attack

It's been two weeks since the Toronto Public Library (TPL) revealed it was the victim of a ransomware attack yet the largest public library system in Canada is no closer to resuming full service. The...

18h ago

