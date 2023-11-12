Jury reaches verdict, Peter Nygard found guilty on four counts of sexual assault

A jury has reached a verdict in the sexual assault case against Peter Nygard, finding him guilty of four counts of sexual assault.

The jury found Nygard not guilty of one count of sexual assault and not guilty of unlawful confinement.

Jurors reached their verdict on their fifth day of deliberation following a six-week trial.

Nygard, the 82-year-old founder of a now-defunct women’s fashion company, had pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in alleged incidents ranging from the 1980s to mid-2000s.

Five complainants testified that they were invited to Nygard’s Toronto headquarters under pretences ranging from tours to job interviews, with all encounters ending in a top-floor bedroom suite where they alleged they were sexually assaulted.

Nygard testified in his own defence and denied all five of the women’s allegations, saying he didn’t recall meeting or interacting with four of them.

The Crown had argued the women’s testimonies were credible while Nygard’s was not, and the defence claimed the complainants had

crafted a “false narrative.”

With files from the Canadian Press