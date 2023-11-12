Montreal Jewish school hit by gunshots for second time in three days, police say

Montreal politicians are condemning what seems to be the latest violent event in the city in connection with the war between Israel and Hamas.

Mayor Valérie Plante says police are investigating after a Jewish school was hit by gunshots, one of two schools that were also targetted in overnight shootings just three days ago.

The incident at the Yeshiva Gedola school appears to be the latest in a string of hateful acts in the city, with Montreal police investigating two firebombings earlier this week that caused minor damage to a synagogue and an office belonging to Jewish advocacy group Federation CJA.

Plante called the latest event odious and says the city will not accept such violence, while MP Marc Miller, who represents a downtown Montreal riding, deemed the shooting cowardly.

Police say emergency services received several calls at around 5 a.m. after gunshots were heard in the Côte-des-Neiges neighborhood.

Michael Mostyn, who heads advocacy group B’nai Brith Canada, says the incident was mind-boggling and an example of rising antisemitism across the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2023.

The Canadian Press