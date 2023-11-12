Ottawa man arrested after allegedly inciting hate, antisemitism

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 12, 2023 2:17 pm.

Last Updated November 12, 2023 2:26 pm.

OTTAWA — An Ottawa man was arrested near Toronto this weekend after he was allegedly caught on video inciting hatred and expressing antisemitic views.

Ottawa police have charged Mohammed Assadi with breaking several bail conditions and hope to keep him in jail while Toronto’s hate crime unit investigates.

The Crown says Toronto and Ottawa’s police hate-crimes units are working together on the case.

Crown attorney Moiz Karimjee told the court it’s important the public and victims of antisemitism have confidence in the administration of justice and the rule of law. 

Assadi’s bail hearing has yet to be scheduled. 

Assadi also faces outstanding charges, including assault and breaking and entering, which have yet to be tested in court. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

