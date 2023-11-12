Over 30 workers are trapped after a portion of a tunnel under construction collapses in India

By Biswajeet Banerjee, The Associated Press

Posted November 12, 2023 10:16 am.

Last Updated November 12, 2023 10:26 am.

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Part of an under-construction road tunnel in a mountainous north Indian state popular with tourists collapsed after a landslide Sunday, trapping more than 30 workers, officials said.

Rescue work is in progress and oxygen is being pumped through a pipe into the collapsed section of the tunnel to help workers breathe, said Manohar Tamta, an Uttarakhand state relief official.

“It will take some time to bring them out,” Tamta said.

The workers have sent out signals indicating that they are safe,” the Press Trust of India news agency cited a state government official as saying.

“I am in touch with the officials on the spot and constantly monitoring the situation,” said the top state elected official, Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The collapsed portion of the tunnel is about 200 meters (500 feet) from the entrance, said police officer Arpan Yaduvanshi. Food is also being sent to the trapped workers, PTI quoted him as saying.

About 160 rescuers from federal and state disaster relief agencies are using drilling equipment and excavators to reach the workers.

Uttarakhand state is dotted with Hindu temples and sees a huge flow of pilgrims and tourists every year. It has expanded over the years with the massive construction of buildings and roadways. The Chardham all-weather road is a flagship federal government project connecting various Hindu pilgrimage sites.

In January, state authorities moved hundreds of people to temporary shelters after a temple collapsed and cracks appeared in over 600 houses because of the sinking of land in and around Joshimath town in the region

Biswajeet Banerjee, The Associated Press

Woman, 2 toddlers critically injured in 2-alarm blaze in North York
Woman, 2 toddlers critically injured in 2-alarm blaze in North York

Three people, including two children under the age of three, have been taken to hospital with critical injuries following a 2-alarm apartment fire in North York. Firefighters were called to a three-storey...

11h ago

Whitby workers reach tentative agreement to end garbage strike
Whitby workers reach tentative agreement to end garbage strike

The town of Whitby and CUPE Local 53 have reached a tentative agreement to end a weeks-long labour disruption that has halted garbage pickup and affected other city services. The three-year agreement...

1h ago

Canadians trapped in Gaza still waiting to leave as border crossing set to reopen
Canadians trapped in Gaza still waiting to leave as border crossing set to reopen

OTTAWA — Hundreds of Canadians hoping to escape the besieged Gaza Strip may get their chance as early as Sunday as the sole available land crossing out of the territory was set to reopen following a...

53m ago

'Modern day bank robbery': Still no answers 2 weeks after Toronto Public Library cyber attack
'Modern day bank robbery': Still no answers 2 weeks after Toronto Public Library cyber attack

It's been two weeks since the Toronto Public Library (TPL) revealed it was the victim of a ransomware attack yet the largest public library system in Canada is no closer to resuming full service. The...

17h ago

