Progressive Minnesota US Rep. Ilhan Omar draws prominent primary challenger

Former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels poses outside his home, Friday, Nov. 10, 2023, in Minneapolis. Samuels is challenging U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota in the 2024 Democratic primary. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

By Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press

Posted November 12, 2023 10:05 am.

Last Updated November 12, 2023 10:12 am.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar got a prominent Democratic primary challenger Sunday when former Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels announced he’ll try once again to unseat her after coming close in 2022.

Omar, a charter member of “the squad” of progressive House Democrats, won reelection twice despite her comments in her first term that were widely criticized for invoking antisemitic tropes and suggesting Jewish Americans have divided loyalties. But Omar — a Somali American and Muslim — has come under renewed fire for condemning the Israeli government’s handling of its war against Hamas.

“Our congresswoman has a predilection to divisiveness and conflict,” Samuels said in an interview with The Associated Press ahead of his official announcement Sunday morning on WCCO Radio.

The Jamaican-born Samuels still maintains his narrow primary loss in 2022 showed Omar was beatable, and that he could have won if they had competed later in the general election, where Omar won 74% of the vote over a little-known Republican.

The big issue in 2022 was the future of policing in the city where George Floyd was murdered in 2020 by a former Minneapolis police officer, which touched off protests around the world and riots in Minnesota. Omar was among the progressives who slammed former President Barack Obama for criticizing the “defund the police” movement as just a “snappy slogan.”

“It’s not a slogan but a policy demand,” she posted on Twitter, now known as X.

In contrast, the centrist Samuels helped lead the opposition that defeated a proposal on the city ballot in 2021 that arose from the “defund” movement and would have replaced the police force with a revamped public safety agency. Samuels thinks safety will be a top issue again.

“The long tails of the George Floyd and COVID issues continue, with empty storefronts and empty strip malls because people don’t want to invest anymore. They don’t think it’s safe,” Samuels said.

The war in the Middle East has already divided Democrats and upended the dynamics of some House primaries. Omar has been critical of Hamas for attacking Israel and taking hostages — but even more of Israel’s military response. Her focus has been the plight of civilians in the Gaza Strip. She has also condemned the surge of intimidation and violence against both Muslim and Jewish targets in the U.S.

It remains to be seen how potent an issue the war will be in an overwhelmingly Democratic district that includes Minneapolis and some suburbs. The district has a large Somali Muslim population. It also includes St. Louis Park, which historically has been a center of Jewish life in Minnesota.

Samuels said he believes the war will be a big concern. He criticized Omar for voting against placing sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine but supporting sanctions against Israel, and for boycotting Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s speech to Congress in July.

“She has frightened the Jewish community,” Samuels said, adding that the community “understands that there is a latent and lurking antisemitic sentiment that always needs discouragement, and always in times of national crisis raises its ugly head.”

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee had been actively trying to recruit a credible challenger to Omar. That drew pushback from a strong supporter of Israel, House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who issued a public show of support for Omar this summer. A super PAC affiliated with AIPAC spent about $350,000 against Omar in 2022. But Samuels said AIPAC didn’t try to recruit him.

Omar’s fellow House Democrats have portrayed her as a serious legislator who in the past four years has earned admiration for giving voice to marginalized groups often forgotten on Capitol Hill.

But Samuels said people sometimes “mistake her oppositional nature and divisive nature for someone who’s speaking truth to power when in fact she is misusing her power, or not using her power, to make change.”

The other declared candidates are relatively unknown. One Democrat is Sarah Gad, a Minneapolis attorney and daughter of Egyptian immigrants who is Muslim. The other is military veteran Tim Peterson. The only Republican is Dalia Al-Aqidi, an Iraqi American journalist and self-described secular Muslim who calls Omar pro-Hamas and a terrorist sympathizer.

Steve Karnowski, The Associated Press



Woman, 2 toddlers critically injured in 2-alarm blaze in North York
Woman, 2 toddlers critically injured in 2-alarm blaze in North York

Three people, including two children under the age of three, have been taken to hospital with critical injuries following a 2-alarm apartment fire in North York. Firefighters were called to a three-storey...

11h ago

Whitby workers reach tentative agreement to end garbage strike
Whitby workers reach tentative agreement to end garbage strike

The town of Whitby and CUPE Local 53 have reached a tentative agreement to end a weeks-long labour disruption that has halted garbage pickup and affected other city services. The three-year agreement...

1h ago

Canadians trapped in Gaza still waiting to leave as border crossing set to reopen
Canadians trapped in Gaza still waiting to leave as border crossing set to reopen

OTTAWA — Hundreds of Canadians hoping to escape the besieged Gaza Strip may get their chance as early as Sunday as the sole available land crossing out of the territory was set to reopen following a...

56m ago

'Modern day bank robbery': Still no answers 2 weeks after Toronto Public Library cyber attack
'Modern day bank robbery': Still no answers 2 weeks after Toronto Public Library cyber attack

It's been two weeks since the Toronto Public Library (TPL) revealed it was the victim of a ransomware attack yet the largest public library system in Canada is no closer to resuming full service. The...

17h ago

2:39
'Sensitive data' may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack
'Sensitive data' may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack

It's been two weeks since the Toronto Public Library was the target of a ransomware attack. Brandon Rowe speaks with a cybersecurity expert to find out why TPL is a lucrative target for hackers and when services might be up and running again.

17h ago

2:59
Lancaster prepares to fly in Remembrance
Lancaster prepares to fly in Remembrance

The last flying Lancaster bomber in Canada will take to the sky on Saturday for Remembrance Day. David Zura speaks with the pilot about the plane's significance and takes a look inside.
2:57
For the second day in a row a similar mistake caused a security issue at Pearson airport.
For the second day in a row a similar mistake caused a security issue at Pearson airport.

Another security issue at Toronto Pearson airport resulted in delays and confusion. Shauna Hunt reports it was caused by a similar mistake that created chaos for passengers on Thursday.

2:01
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row
Pearson airport travel delays reported for second day in a row

Travel disruptions have been reported at Canada's busiest airport for a second day in a row. Shauna Hunt reports on the impact to travellers, and what officials say is causing the delays.

2:39
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings
Address Mix-up causes a Toronto Airbnb host to lose thousands of dollars in bookings

A woman trying to rent out her second bedroom says a minor address issue has caused several months of stress and lost earnings. Pat Taney reports.

