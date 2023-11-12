Protesters set to demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war rages

By The Canadian Press

MONTREAL — Demonstrators are expected in cities across Canada ahead of rallies related to the Israel-Hamas war.

In Toronto, a protest organized by the group Ceasefire Now is set to voice solidarity with residents of the Gaza Strip starting at 1 p.m. in front of city hall, with similar demonstrations planned in Montreal and other cities.

Meanwhile, a rally in support of Israelis is planned for Toronto’s Christie Pits Park, organized by the UJA Federation of Greater Toronto and the Raoul Wallenberg Centre for Human Rights.

The park holds historical significance for Jewish Canadians, marking the spot where violence erupted between Jews and Anglo-Canadians in the 1933 Christie Pits Riot, set off by a swastika flag unfurled by Nazi-inspired youth.

Sunday’s demonstrations come amid growing calls for a ceasefire as the death toll rises in the Gaza Strip, where power and fuel shortages wreak havoc on its health centres while fierce clashes play out between Israeli troops and Hamas militants.

The rallies also come after a slew of hateful acts targetting Jews and Muslims in Montreal since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

The Canadian Press

