US conducts airstrikes against Iran-backed groups in Syria, retaliating for attacks on US troops

FILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin testifies before a Senate Appropriations Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 31, 2023. The U.S. launched an airstrike on a facility in eastern Syria linked to Iranian-backed militias, in retaliation for what has been a growing number of attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in the region for the past several weeks, the Pentagon said.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File) Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

Posted November 12, 2023 6:21 pm.

Last Updated November 12, 2023 6:26 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military conducted airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria involving Iranian-backed groups, hitting a training location and a weapons facility, according to the Pentagon and U.S. officials. It marks the third time in a bit more than two weeks that the U.S. has retaliated against the militants for what has been a growing number of attacks on bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria.

In a statement, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the strikes targeted sites near Abukama and Mayadin and were used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps as well as Iran-backed militias.

“The President has no higher priority than the safety of U.S. personnel, and he directed today’s action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests,” Austin said.

A U.S. official said one site also included weapons storage. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of a military operation.

The militant groups, many operating under the umbrella of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, have carried out nearly 50 attacks since Oct. 17 on bases housing U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria.

That was the day a powerful explosion rocked a Gaza hospital, killing hundreds and triggering protests in a number of Muslim nations. The Israeli military has relentlessly attacked Gaza in retaliation for the devastating Hamas rampage in southern Israel on Oct. 7. And a number of groups have vowed retaliation against the U.S. for backing Israel in the war against Hamas.

According to the Pentagon, about 56 U.S. personnel have been injured in the attacks in Syria and Iraq, but all have returned to duty. Their injuries are a combination of traumatic brain injury and other minor wounds.

Lolita C. Baldor, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Protesters demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war rages
Protesters demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war rages

Demonstrators gathered in cities across Canada on Sunday to stage rallies related to the Israel-Hamas war. In Toronto, a protest in front of city hall organized by the group Ceasefire Now voiced solidarity...

53m ago

Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians and family members left Gaza on Sunday
Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians and family members left Gaza on Sunday

Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members have crossed from Gaza into Egypt on Sunday. The update comes as the Rafah crossing reopened after a two-day...

1h ago

1 missing after house explosion on Kitchener Road in Scarborough
1 missing after house explosion on Kitchener Road in Scarborough

One person is unaccounted for following a fire and explosion at a home in Scarbrough on Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to a home on Kitchener Road near Kingston and Galloway Roads just after...

3h ago

Peter Nygard found guilty on four counts of sexual assault, acquitted on two others
Peter Nygard found guilty on four counts of sexual assault, acquitted on two others

Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement. The jury at...

50m ago

Top Stories

Protesters demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war rages
Protesters demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war rages

Demonstrators gathered in cities across Canada on Sunday to stage rallies related to the Israel-Hamas war. In Toronto, a protest in front of city hall organized by the group Ceasefire Now voiced solidarity...

53m ago

Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians and family members left Gaza on Sunday
Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians and family members left Gaza on Sunday

Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members have crossed from Gaza into Egypt on Sunday. The update comes as the Rafah crossing reopened after a two-day...

1h ago

1 missing after house explosion on Kitchener Road in Scarborough
1 missing after house explosion on Kitchener Road in Scarborough

One person is unaccounted for following a fire and explosion at a home in Scarbrough on Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to a home on Kitchener Road near Kingston and Galloway Roads just after...

3h ago

Peter Nygard found guilty on four counts of sexual assault, acquitted on two others
Peter Nygard found guilty on four counts of sexual assault, acquitted on two others

Peter Nygard, who once led a women's fashion empire, was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault on Sunday but was acquitted of a fifth count, plus a charge of forcible confinement. The jury at...

50m ago

Most Watched Today

1:47
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York

A fire overnight believed to have started in the kitchen sent two children and a woman to hospital with critical injuries. Brandon Rowe has an update the fire investigation.

4h ago

3:09
Sunny Sunday with mild temperatures on the way
Sunny Sunday with mild temperatures on the way

A return to mostly sunny skies on Sunday and seasonal temperatures. Light rain to start the week but unseasonably mild temperatures move into the region.
1:43
Celebrating North York Diwali Fest
Celebrating North York Diwali Fest

Michelle Mackey reports from Mel Lastman Square for all the music, dance, food and fun at the North York Diwali Fest.

2:39
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack

It’s been two weeks since the Toronto Public Library was the target of a ransomware attack. Brandon Rowe speaks with a cybersecurity expert to find out why TPL is a lucrative target for hackers and when services might be up and running again.
2:59
Lancaster prepares to fly in Remembrance
Lancaster prepares to fly in Remembrance

The last flying Lancaster bomber in Canada will take to the sky on Saturday for Remembrance Day. David Zura speaks with the pilot about the plane's significance and takes a look inside.
More Videos