Whitby workers reach tentative agreement to end garbage strike

The town of Whitby and CUPE Local 53 have reached a tentative agreement to end a weeks-long labour disruption that has halted garbage pickup and affected other city services.

The three-year agreement “is fair and balances the needs of CUPE Local 53 workers and Whitby residents,” said a statement on the Town of Whitby’s website.

The labour disruption halted curbside garbage and green bin collection, but curbside yard waste collection was still in place, although possibly delayed, and in response Whitby opened temporary waste drop-off locations.

All municipal facilities and in-person customer service desks were also closed, except for the Central and Rossland branch locations of the Whitby Public Library.

Attn Whitby: The Town and CUPE 53 FT have reached a tentative agreement. Parties will ratify the tentative agreement this week, at which point regular service and program delivery will begin.



As a next step, both parties will vote to ratify the tentative agreement, and details remain confidential until then.

With files from Michael Talbot