5 people drown after a boat carrying migrants capsizes off the Turkish coast

By The Associated Press

Posted November 13, 2023 5:10 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2023 5:12 am.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A boat carrying migrants capsized off the Turkish Aegean coastal province of Izmir on Monday, killing at least five people, the Turkish coast guard said. A further six migrants were rescued.

The coast guard said a search and rescue mission was underway for two other migrants thought to be missing after the rubber boat capsized in stormy weather off the resort of Cesme. HaberTurk news channel said the migrants were trying to reach the Greek island of Chios.

There was no immediate information on the migrants’ nationalities.

Many boatloads of migrants attempt to make the dangerous sea crossing to reach the Greek islands from the Turkish coast, hoping to eventually make their way to more prosperous European Union countries.

Others attempt to enter Greece by crossing a river that runs along the land border between the two countries.

Top Stories

Search to resume today for missing person after house explosion in Scarborough
Search to resume today for missing person after house explosion in Scarborough

A search is expected to resume on Monday for one person who is unaccounted for following a fire and explosion at a home in Scarborough on Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to a home on Kitchener...

36m ago

Hundreds of Canadians cross at Rafah on Sunday, but none appear on list for today
Hundreds of Canadians cross at Rafah on Sunday, but none appear on list for today

After 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members were allowed to cross from Gaza into Egypt yesterday, a published list of those who will be allowed to cross today doesn't appear...

36m ago

Family evacuated from home after fire in Scarborough
Family evacuated from home after fire in Scarborough

A family new to Canada needed to evacuate the home they were renting after a two-alarm house fire in Scarborough on Sunday evening. Emergency crews were called to a house near the intersection of Bellamy...

0m ago

Protesters demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war rages
Protesters demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war rages

As the latest war between Israel and Hamas intensified half a world away, demonstrators in cities across Canada chanted, marched and called for justice in rallies supporting opposing sides of the conflict...

6h ago

