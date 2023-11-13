A timeline of retailer Bad Boy’s rise and fall

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted November 13, 2023 1:13 pm.

Last Updated November 13, 2023 1:26 pm.

TORONTO — Famed Greater Toronto Area retailer Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse Ltd. has been around for 70 years, but the business begun by Mel Lastman, a flamboyant Toronto salesman who went on to become the city’s mayor, and revived by his son has hit hard times. Amid higher interest rates and slow home sales, it is attempting to restructure its business under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act. 

This is how Bad Boy got to this point:

1953: Marilyn Lastman gets her future husband Mel Lastman a job at an appliance store on College Street in Toronto. A video Bad Boy once shared detailing his history says Mel Lastman started on accounts receivable, but one night, when a salesman called in sick, he hit the floor, selling two stoves and a fridge, kick-starting his career in sales.

1954: Mel Lastman runs Heather Hill appliances in 1954, the Bad Boy video says. Sales were difficult to come by so he would follow an ice truck around noting their delivery stops and would later visit to pitch them on buying a refrigerator.

1955: Mel Lastman changed the name of his business to Bad Boy on the advice of a friend in marketing, the video says. He opened the first Bad Boy store on Weston Road in Toronto.

1969: Mel Lastman elected to the North York Board of Control.

Dec. 4, 1972: Lastman was elected mayor of North York. He would serve 10 straight terms — 25 years — as the mayor of the now Toronto suburb.

1976: Mel Lastman sells the Bad Boy business. By then, the chain had 40 stores. 

July 17, 1990: Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse Ltd. is incorporated in Ontario.

1991: Mel Lastman’s son Blayne Lastman revives the Bad Boy business with his first store on Kennedy Road in Scarborough, Ont. Because Canada was grappling with a recession, Mel Lastman thought his son was “out of his mind” to get into business, Bad Boy’s video said. Eventually, he came around and became a fixture in Bad Boy’s videos, shouting the chain’s famed “nooobody” slogan.

1993: Blayne Lastman hires look-alikes to play Bill and Hillary Clinton, then the U.S. president and first lady, in an ad promoting his stores. The White House sent a cease and desist letter to Bad Boy.

1998: Lastman became first mayor of the newly amalgamated City of Toronto. He was re-elected in 2000, serving two terms before announcing his retirement from politics ahead of the 2003 election.

2006: Blayne Lastman named Mel Lastman honorary chairman of the board of the newly minted Lastman’s Bad Boy brand.

Nov. 19, 2014: Bad Boy opens a store in landmark Honest Ed’s building in Toronto

Dec. 11, 2021: Mel Lastman dies at 88.

Nov. 9, 2023: Bad Boy files Notice of Intention in Ontario court in a bid to restructure its business amid high interest rates, slow home sales and a tight retail market.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2023.

Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dead after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto
Man dead after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto

Toronto police say a man is dead after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto's northwest end. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just after 10:30 a.m....

updated

1m ago

Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police
Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police

Halton Regional Police allege a sophisticated group of fraudsters posed as representatives of a legitimate retailer of luxury vehicles to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris and other vehicles valued...

2h ago

Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy

TORONTO — A storied Greater Toronto Area furniture brand founded by the city's former mayor and popularized with television and radio ads proclaiming "nooobody" could beat its prices is aiming to restructure...

2h ago

Toronto's massive 55-foot tall Christmas tree arrives at Nathan Phillips Square
Toronto's massive 55-foot tall Christmas tree arrives at Nathan Phillips Square

The area around Toronto City Hall is starting to look a little more festive with the city's traditional giant Christmas tree arriving in Nathan Phillips Square. The 55-foot tree officially arrived...

56m ago

Top Stories

Man dead after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto
Man dead after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto

Toronto police say a man is dead after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto's northwest end. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just after 10:30 a.m....

updated

1m ago

Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police
Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police

Halton Regional Police allege a sophisticated group of fraudsters posed as representatives of a legitimate retailer of luxury vehicles to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris and other vehicles valued...

2h ago

Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy

TORONTO — A storied Greater Toronto Area furniture brand founded by the city's former mayor and popularized with television and radio ads proclaiming "nooobody" could beat its prices is aiming to restructure...

2h ago

Toronto's massive 55-foot tall Christmas tree arrives at Nathan Phillips Square
Toronto's massive 55-foot tall Christmas tree arrives at Nathan Phillips Square

The area around Toronto City Hall is starting to look a little more festive with the city's traditional giant Christmas tree arriving in Nathan Phillips Square. The 55-foot tree officially arrived...

56m ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto

Two simultaneous rallies were held in the city, one in solidarity with hostages held by Hamas and the other calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. David Zura reports.

14h ago

1:40
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood

One person is unaccounted for after a home on Kitchener Road exploded just before noon on Sunday. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

18h ago

2:34
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault

A jury has found former fashion mogul Peter Nygard guilty on four counts of sexual assault. Michelle Mackey has reaction from outside of the courthouse.

18h ago

1:47
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York

A fire overnight believed to have started in the kitchen sent two children and a woman to hospital with critical injuries. Brandon Rowe has an update the fire investigation.

22h ago

2:39
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack

It’s been two weeks since the Toronto Public Library was the target of a ransomware attack. Brandon Rowe speaks with a cybersecurity expert to find out why TPL is a lucrative target for hackers and when services might be up and running again.
More Videos