Alaska House Republicans confirm Baker to fill vacancy left when independent Rep Patkotak resigned

By The Associated Press

Posted November 13, 2023 8:37 pm.

Last Updated November 13, 2023 8:42 pm.

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska House Republicans have confirmed Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s appointment of Republican Thomas Baker to the state House.

Baker was sworn in Monday, the Republican-led House majority said. Dunleavy had appointed Baker to replace independent Rep. Josiah Patkotak, who resigned last month after being elected North Slope Borough mayor.

Because Patkotak was an independent, Dunleavy was not bound by party affiliation in choosing a replacement, but there were questions around who would be involved in confirming his pick. Dunleavy’s office had said Baker’s name would be sent to Republican House members for a confirmation vote.

Provisions of law dealing with vacancies were tweaked under a 2020 ballot measure. Scott Kendall, an attorney and an author of that measure, has said the confirmation should be voted on by members of the House majority, regardless of their party affiliation.

Patkotak was one of four rural lawmakers — independents and Democrats — who this year joined with 19 Republicans to form a majority in the House.

Two House Republicans do not caucus with the majority. It was not immediately clear if they cast votes for Baker; Monday’s statement from the majority said Republican House Speaker Cathy Tilton had “reached out” to them. That statement also said support for Baker among majority House Republicans was unanimous.

A statement from Tilton’s office last week said the Department of Law and attorneys for the Legislature and caucus agreed that a majority of House Republicans were necessary to confirm Baker.

Baker, who is from Kotzebue, is a construction operations manager for Kikiktagruk Inupiat Corp. and chairs a regional advisory council for the Federal Subsistence Board, according to information that was provided by Dunleavy’s office.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian feared taken hostage in Hamas attack dead, reports say
Canadian feared taken hostage in Hamas attack dead, reports say

There are multiple reports that a Canadian peace activist believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel five weeks ago is dead. CBC is quoting Vivian Silver's son Yonatan Zeigen...

1h ago

Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto
Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died of his injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto's northwest end. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just...

updated

5h ago

Streetcars travelling slower on King Street than before the transit corridor pilot project
Streetcars travelling slower on King Street than before the transit corridor pilot project

Traveling along King Street on a streetcar is as bad or worse for than it was prior to the pilot that was intended to make transit a priority on the main downtown corridor. The King Street pilot was...

4h ago

Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police
Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police

Halton Regional Police allege a sophisticated group of fraudsters posed as representatives of a legitimate retailer of luxury vehicles to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris and other vehicles valued...

10h ago

Top Stories

Canadian feared taken hostage in Hamas attack dead, reports say
Canadian feared taken hostage in Hamas attack dead, reports say

There are multiple reports that a Canadian peace activist believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel five weeks ago is dead. CBC is quoting Vivian Silver's son Yonatan Zeigen...

1h ago

Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto
Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died of his injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto's northwest end. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just...

updated

5h ago

Streetcars travelling slower on King Street than before the transit corridor pilot project
Streetcars travelling slower on King Street than before the transit corridor pilot project

Traveling along King Street on a streetcar is as bad or worse for than it was prior to the pilot that was intended to make transit a priority on the main downtown corridor. The King Street pilot was...

4h ago

Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police
Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police

Halton Regional Police allege a sophisticated group of fraudsters posed as representatives of a legitimate retailer of luxury vehicles to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris and other vehicles valued...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

0:29
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy

Bad Boy Furniture is seeking court protection from its creditors. In the court filing under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, the furniture company says a challenging economic environment and high interest rates impacted its business.

6h ago

2:51
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion

Nearly 24-hours after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough, one man remains missing. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene near Kingston and Galloway roads.

8h ago

3:18
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack
Toronto Public Library holding board meeting amid ransomware attack

It has been more than two weeks since a ransomware attack targeted the Toronto Public Library and some services remain unavailable. Faiza Amin speaks with a cyber security expert on what could have made the library vulnerable to the attack.

9h ago

2:55
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto

Two simultaneous rallies were held in the city, one in solidarity with hostages held by Hamas and the other calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. David Zura reports.

22h ago

1:40
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood

One person is unaccounted for after a home on Kitchener Road exploded just before noon on Sunday. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

More Videos