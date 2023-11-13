Amtrak service north of NYC disrupted by structural issues with parking garage over tracks

By The Associated Press

Posted November 13, 2023 10:43 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2023 10:56 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Amtrak service north of New York City was disrupted Monday because of structural issues with a parking garage that’s over the tracks on Manhattan’s west side, officials said.

Service between the city and the Croton-Harmon station in Westchester County was halted Sunday after structural problems were discovered at the parking garage on West 51st Street.

Amtrak said passengers traveling between New York City and Croton-Harmon could take Metro-North, which is honoring Amtrak tickets.

Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams said railroad officials don’t know when full service will be restored.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Sunday that city engineers were dispatched to the parking garage to assess the situation.

“We are working closely with Amtrak and other transit partners to protect public safety and maintain regular communication with riders,” Adams said on X, formerly Twitter.

New York City officials stepped up the inspection of parking garages after a three-story parking structure in lower Manhattan collapsed in April, killing one worker, injuring several others and crushing dozens of cars.

