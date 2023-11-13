Book Review: ‘UFO’ is a detailed look at the history of the search for the truth that’s out there

This cover image released by Avid Reader Press shows "UFO: The Inside Story of the U.S. Government's Search for Alien Life Here - and Out There" by Garrett M. Graff. (Avid Reader via AP)

By Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press

Posted November 13, 2023 2:37 pm.

Last Updated November 13, 2023 2:42 pm.

The truth may be out there, but making sense out of it isn’t easy.

Discussion about unidentified flying objects has moved over the years from fodder for science fiction movies or jokes to the subject of congressional hearings. Garrett M. Graff’s “UFO: The Inside Story of the U.S. Government’s Search for Alien Life Here — and Out There” is the perfect guide for readers interested in learning how that discussion has evolved.

Graff offers an authoritative and objective look at the history of UFO sightings and research into the possibility of extraterrestrial life over the past 75 years.

It’s a narrative as compelling as Graff’s other works, including his history of Watergate, and requires the same skill that he’s demonstrated in navigating government documents.

The deeply researched history traces the ways the government has struggled to wrap its arms around the questions raised by UFOs — or, as they’re now known, “unidentified aerial phenomena” — sightings going back to the 1940s.

“It’s not that the government knows something it doesn’t want to tell us,” Graff writes at the outset of the book. “It’s that the government is uncomfortable telling us it doesn’t know anything at all.”

Graff profiles a sprawling cast of characters who have played a role in the search for UFOs and alien life over the years, from amateur ufologists to famed astronomer Carl Sagan to Blink-182 frontman Tom DeLonge.

They’re all battling hoaxes and public skepticism and trying to overcome the lingering question first posed by physicist Enrico Fermi: if extraterrestrial life is prevalent, why don’t we see more of it?

Graff highlights the advances in science that are made over the years in trying to answer that question, but also in showing just how vast and unknown the universe is.

The book shows how attitudes toward UFOs have changed over the years, not just by scientists and the government but also in popular culture. Those shifting attitudes have led to more openness about discussing sightings, and the national security implications of not knowing what they could be.

Graff is unlikely to convert firm skeptics, but he may at least convince them to keep an open mind the next time they read about UFOs or UAPs.

___

AP book reviews: https://apnews.com/hub/book-reviews

Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto
Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died of his injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto's northwest end. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just...

updated

1m ago

Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police
Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police

Halton Regional Police allege a sophisticated group of fraudsters posed as representatives of a legitimate retailer of luxury vehicles to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris and other vehicles valued...

3h ago

Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy

TORONTO — A storied Greater Toronto Area furniture brand founded by a former city mayor and popularized with television and radio ads proclaiming "nooobody" could beat its prices is aiming to restructure...

0m ago

Toronto Public Library board to meet on cybersecurity breach
Toronto Public Library board to meet on cybersecurity breach

Over two weeks after a cyber attack shut down Toronto Public Library's (TPL) online system, the board is holding a meeting Monday night to determine next steps. The library’s network of 100 branches...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto
Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died of his injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto's northwest end. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just...

updated

1m ago

Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police
Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police

Halton Regional Police allege a sophisticated group of fraudsters posed as representatives of a legitimate retailer of luxury vehicles to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris and other vehicles valued...

3h ago

Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy

TORONTO — A storied Greater Toronto Area furniture brand founded by a former city mayor and popularized with television and radio ads proclaiming "nooobody" could beat its prices is aiming to restructure...

0m ago

Toronto Public Library board to meet on cybersecurity breach
Toronto Public Library board to meet on cybersecurity breach

Over two weeks after a cyber attack shut down Toronto Public Library's (TPL) online system, the board is holding a meeting Monday night to determine next steps. The library’s network of 100 branches...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto

Two simultaneous rallies were held in the city, one in solidarity with hostages held by Hamas and the other calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. David Zura reports.

16h ago

1:40
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood

One person is unaccounted for after a home on Kitchener Road exploded just before noon on Sunday. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

19h ago

2:34
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault

A jury has found former fashion mogul Peter Nygard guilty on four counts of sexual assault. Michelle Mackey has reaction from outside of the courthouse.

19h ago

1:47
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York

A fire overnight believed to have started in the kitchen sent two children and a woman to hospital with critical injuries. Brandon Rowe has an update the fire investigation.
2:39
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack

It’s been two weeks since the Toronto Public Library was the target of a ransomware attack. Brandon Rowe speaks with a cybersecurity expert to find out why TPL is a lucrative target for hackers and when services might be up and running again.
More Videos