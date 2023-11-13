Dozens of migrants are missing after a boat capsized off Yemen, officials say

By The Associated Press

Posted November 13, 2023 6:31 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2023 6:42 am.

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A migrant boat capsized off the coast of war-torn Yemen, leaving dozens of people, mostly from the Horn of Africa, missing, Yemeni officials said Monday.

Khalid al-Subeihi, an official with the Yemeni coast guard in the coastal city of Mocha, said the boat with 75 migrants on board capsized Sunday.

He told The Associated Press that 26 people survived but at least 49 others remain missing.

Another coast guard official, Lt. Co. Olwan al-Qameri, said the search was still underway Monday.

Citing an unnamed coast guard official, Yemen’s state-run SABA news agency reported that the boat capsized due to strong winds and that all those on board — including women and children — fell into the water.

The shipwreck was the latest sea disaster involving African migrants seeking a better life in oil-rich Gulf countries.

Thousands of people each year seek to make the perilous voyage from Ethiopia, Djibouti and Somalia to Yemen and on to richer Gulf countries as they flee poverty and insecurity in search of work.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Search to resume today for missing person after house explosion in Scarborough
Search to resume today for missing person after house explosion in Scarborough

A search is expected to resume on Monday for one person who is unaccounted for following a fire and explosion at a home in Scarborough on Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to a home on Kitchener...

2h ago

Toronto police looking for injured person after 'significant amount of blood' found near reported stabbing
Toronto police looking for injured person after 'significant amount of blood' found near reported stabbing

Toronto police are looking for a young man who they believe was stabbed in the city's east end, adding they are concerned about the potential severity of his injuries. Police were called to a home near...

21m ago

Protesters demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war rages
Protesters demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war rages

As the latest war between Israel and Hamas intensified half a world away, demonstrators in cities across Canada chanted, marched and called for justice in rallies supporting opposing sides of the conflict...

8h ago

Hundreds of Canadians cross at Rafah on Sunday, but none appear on list for today
Hundreds of Canadians cross at Rafah on Sunday, but none appear on list for today

OTTAWA — After 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members were allowed to cross from Gaza into Egypt yesterday, a published list of those who will be allowed to cross today...

48m ago

Top Stories

Search to resume today for missing person after house explosion in Scarborough
Search to resume today for missing person after house explosion in Scarborough

A search is expected to resume on Monday for one person who is unaccounted for following a fire and explosion at a home in Scarborough on Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to a home on Kitchener...

2h ago

Toronto police looking for injured person after 'significant amount of blood' found near reported stabbing
Toronto police looking for injured person after 'significant amount of blood' found near reported stabbing

Toronto police are looking for a young man who they believe was stabbed in the city's east end, adding they are concerned about the potential severity of his injuries. Police were called to a home near...

21m ago

Protesters demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war rages
Protesters demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war rages

As the latest war between Israel and Hamas intensified half a world away, demonstrators in cities across Canada chanted, marched and called for justice in rallies supporting opposing sides of the conflict...

8h ago

Hundreds of Canadians cross at Rafah on Sunday, but none appear on list for today
Hundreds of Canadians cross at Rafah on Sunday, but none appear on list for today

OTTAWA — After 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members were allowed to cross from Gaza into Egypt yesterday, a published list of those who will be allowed to cross today...

48m ago

Most Watched Today

1:40
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood

One person is unaccounted for after a home on Kitchener Road exploded just before noon on Sunday. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

11h ago

2:34
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault

A jury has found former fashion mogul Peter Nygard guilty on four counts of sexual assault. Michelle Mackey has reaction from outside of the courthouse.

11h ago

1:47
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York

A fire overnight believed to have started in the kitchen sent two children and a woman to hospital with critical injuries. Brandon Rowe has an update the fire investigation.

16h ago

3:09
Sunny Sunday with mild temperatures on the way
Sunny Sunday with mild temperatures on the way

A return to mostly sunny skies on Sunday and seasonal temperatures. Light rain to start the week but unseasonably mild temperatures move into the region.
2:39
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack

It’s been two weeks since the Toronto Public Library was the target of a ransomware attack. Brandon Rowe speaks with a cybersecurity expert to find out why TPL is a lucrative target for hackers and when services might be up and running again.
More Videos