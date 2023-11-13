Dye & Durham launches strategic review of non-core assets

Dye & Durham Ltd. says it has launched a strategic review of its non-core assets in an effort to reduce its debt. The logo for Dye & Durham Ltd. is shown in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 13, 2023 8:27 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2023 8:42 am.

TORONTO — Dye & Durham Ltd. says it has launched a strategic review of its non-core assets in an effort to reduce its debt.

The company says the review will examine a variety of options, including the potential sale of all or part of its non-core assets, including its financial services business.

Dye & Durham CEO Matthew Proud says the company is working closely with its financial and legal advisers to ensure the review is “comprehensive, diligent and maximizes value.”

The company cautioned that there’s no assurance the review will result in a transaction. 

Dye & Durham is a provider of cloud-based legal practice management software.

It has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and South Africa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DND)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man found dead following house explosion, fire in Scarborough
Man found dead following house explosion, fire in Scarborough

One person is confirmed dead after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough over the weekend. Fire officials tell CityNews they located the body of a man in the rubble of the destroyed home...

breaking

1m ago

Toronto police looking for injured person after 'significant amount of blood' found near reported stabbing
Toronto police looking for injured person after 'significant amount of blood' found near reported stabbing

Toronto police are looking for a young man who they believe was stabbed in the city's east end, adding they are concerned about the potential severity of his injuries. Police were called to a home near...

1h ago

Restaurant revenues are booming, so why are so many losing money?
Restaurant revenues are booming, so why are so many losing money?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, last year, Canadian restaurants took in roughly $100 billion in revenue, more than the pre-pandemic year of 2019. This year it's pegged to be $110 billion. Yet a third of...

1h ago

Community centres, arenas reopening in Oakville as town, workers union ratify deal
Community centres, arenas reopening in Oakville as town, workers union ratify deal

Community centres and arenas are reopening in Oakville on Monday after a tentative deal between the town and the union representing workers was ratified over the weekend. CUPE Local 136, the union representing...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man found dead following house explosion, fire in Scarborough
Man found dead following house explosion, fire in Scarborough

One person is confirmed dead after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough over the weekend. Fire officials tell CityNews they located the body of a man in the rubble of the destroyed home...

breaking

1m ago

Toronto police looking for injured person after 'significant amount of blood' found near reported stabbing
Toronto police looking for injured person after 'significant amount of blood' found near reported stabbing

Toronto police are looking for a young man who they believe was stabbed in the city's east end, adding they are concerned about the potential severity of his injuries. Police were called to a home near...

1h ago

Restaurant revenues are booming, so why are so many losing money?
Restaurant revenues are booming, so why are so many losing money?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, last year, Canadian restaurants took in roughly $100 billion in revenue, more than the pre-pandemic year of 2019. This year it's pegged to be $110 billion. Yet a third of...

1h ago

Community centres, arenas reopening in Oakville as town, workers union ratify deal
Community centres, arenas reopening in Oakville as town, workers union ratify deal

Community centres and arenas are reopening in Oakville on Monday after a tentative deal between the town and the union representing workers was ratified over the weekend. CUPE Local 136, the union representing...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto

Two simultaneous rallies were held in the city, one in solidarity with hostages held by Hamas and the other calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. David Zura reports.

10h ago

1:40
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood

One person is unaccounted for after a home on Kitchener Road exploded just before noon on Sunday. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

13h ago

2:34
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault

A jury has found former fashion mogul Peter Nygard guilty on four counts of sexual assault. Michelle Mackey has reaction from outside of the courthouse.

13h ago

1:47
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York

A fire overnight believed to have started in the kitchen sent two children and a woman to hospital with critical injuries. Brandon Rowe has an update the fire investigation.

18h ago

3:09
Sunny Sunday with mild temperatures on the way
Sunny Sunday with mild temperatures on the way

A return to mostly sunny skies on Sunday and seasonal temperatures. Light rain to start the week but unseasonably mild temperatures move into the region.
More Videos