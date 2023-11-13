Energy and tech stocks help lift S&P/TSX composite, U.S. stock markets mixed

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index was up in late-morning trading as strength in the energy and technology stocks helped lead the way higher and U.S. stock markets put in a mixed showing.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 84.47 points at 19,738.94.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 32.21 points at 34,315.31. The S&P 500 index was down 2.06 points at 4,413.18, while the Nasdaq composite was down 18.01 points at 13,780.10.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.51 cents US compared with 72.36 cents US on Friday.

The December crude contract was up 78 cents at US$77.95 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$3.13 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$5.90 at US$1,943.60 an ounce and the December copper contract was up seven cents at US$3.65 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2023.

The Canadian Press