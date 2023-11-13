In the news today: No Canadians on today’s Rafah crossing list

Palestinains wait at The border crossing bwteen Gaza Strip and Egypt in Rafah, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 13, 2023 4:15 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2023 4:26 am.

Here is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to bring you up to speed on what you need to know today…

Some Canadians still waiting to cross at Rafah

After 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members were allowed to cross from Gaza into Egypt yesterday, a published list of those who will be allowed to cross today doesn’t appear to have any Canadians on it.

The General Authority for Crossings and Borders posts a daily list of foreigners cleared to make the journey through the crossing at Rafah, compiled in co-ordination with the Egyptian and Israeli governments.

Canadians do not appear to have made the latest list, which was released Sunday, for permission to cross on Monday.

Peter Nygard found guilty of 4 sexual assault charges, acquitted on 2 other counts

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard has been found guilty of four counts of sexual assault, but acquitted of a fifth count plus a charge a forcible confinement.

The jury at his trial in Toronto handed down the verdict on their fifth day of deliberations following a six-week trial.

Eighty-two-year-old Nygard had pleaded not guilty to all charges, which stemmed from allegations dating back from the 1980s to the mid-2000s.

Here’s what else we’re watching …

Haligonians call for more wildfire escape routes

Following the devastating wildfires that swept through several regions in Nova Scotia earlier this year, many Halifax-area residents are calling for more safe escape routes out of their communities.

Antoniella Assalone is one of the 16-thousand homeowners in the fire-stricken suburbs of Upper Tantallon and Hammonds Plains to be chased from their homes. 

Assalone says there are concerns going ahead over a lack of escape routes out of her neighbourhood in case of another emergency — creating the potential for traffic jams and panic during any future evacuation.

Man from B.C. dead after being buried in avalanche in Alberta provincial park

A climber from British Columbia is dead after being buried in an avalanche at a provincial park in southern Alberta on Saturday.

An online report from Avalanche Canada says a pair of ice climbers had just finished ascending the Lone Ranger ice climb in Ranger Creek at Peter Lougheed Provincial Park, and were starting their descent on foot from the base when they were struck by a wind-slab avalanche.

The report says they were swept into a gully on the slope below, and while one of them managed to dig their way out, the other was fully buried and didn’t survive.

Scotiabank Giller Prize to be handed out tonight

The denizens and dignitaries of CanLit will gather tonight to crown the winner of the Scotiabank Giller Prize — and celebrate the 30th anniversary of the prestigious award.

One of five writers will receive the $100,000 prize this evening during a televised gala at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto.

The finalists include Sarah Bernstein for “Study for Obedience,” Eleanor Catton for “Birnam Wood” and Kevin Chong for “The Double Life of Benson Yu.”
 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2023.

The Canadian Press

Protesters demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war rages
Protesters demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war rages

As the latest war between Israel and Hamas intensified half a world away, demonstrators in cities across Canada chanted, marched and called for justice in rallies supporting opposing sides of the conflict...

5h ago

Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians and family members left Gaza on Sunday
Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians and family members left Gaza on Sunday

Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members have crossed from Gaza into Egypt on Sunday. The update comes as the Rafah crossing reopened after a two-day...

11h ago

1 missing after house explosion on Kitchener Road in Scarborough
1 missing after house explosion on Kitchener Road in Scarborough

One person is unaccounted for following a fire and explosion at a home in Scarbrough on Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to a home on Kitchener Road near Kingston and Galloway Roads just after...

8h ago

Man stabbed after fight in Etobicoke
Man stabbed after fight in Etobicoke

Police say one is in custody after a late-night stabbing in Etobicoke. Investigators say two men were reportedly fighting in the area of Dundas Street West and The East Mall just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday...

5h ago

