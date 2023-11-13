Indi Gregory, sick baby at center of legal battle in Britain, dies

This is an undated photo issued by Christian Concern of Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth with their daughter Indi Gregory. A terminally ill baby at the center of a legal battle involving her parents, British health officials and the Italian government has died, a group supporting her family said Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Christian Concern said Indi Gregory died in a hospice on Monday morning after her life support was withdrawn on Sunday. (Christian Concern via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 13, 2023 3:36 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2023 3:56 am.

LONDON (AP) — A terminally ill baby at the center of a legal battle involving her parents, British health officials and the Italian government has died, a group supporting her family said Monday,

Christian Concern said Indi Gregory died in a hospice on Monday morning after her life support was withdrawn on Sunday.

The 8-month-old baby had suffered brain damage as the result of a rare condition known as mitochondrial disease.

Her doctors said her life support should be removed to allow her to die at a hospital or hospice. Her parents, Dean Gregory and Claire Staniforth, fought to continue life support in hopes that experimental treatments might prolong her life. The Italian government had sought permission for her to be treated at Bambino Gesu Children’s Hospital in Rome and even granted the baby Italian citizenship.

Doctors argued that Indi had no awareness of her surroundings and was suffering and should be allowed to die peacefully. Repeated legal attempts, backed by Christian Concern, were rejected by British judges.

The case is the latest in a series of legal wrangles in the U.K. between parents and doctors over the treatment of terminally ill children. British judges have repeatedly sided with doctors in cases where the best interests of the child take precedence, even if parents object to a proposed course of treatment.

On Friday, Court of Appeal Justice Peter Jackson said doctors caring for Indi and other critically ill children had been put in an “extremely challenging” position by the legal tussle and decried what he described as “manipulative litigation tactics” designed to frustrate orders made by judges after careful consideration.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Protesters demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war rages
Protesters demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war rages

As the latest war between Israel and Hamas intensified half a world away, demonstrators in cities across Canada chanted, marched and called for justice in rallies supporting opposing sides of the conflict...

5h ago

Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians and family members left Gaza on Sunday
Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians and family members left Gaza on Sunday

Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members have crossed from Gaza into Egypt on Sunday. The update comes as the Rafah crossing reopened after a two-day...

11h ago

1 missing after house explosion on Kitchener Road in Scarborough
1 missing after house explosion on Kitchener Road in Scarborough

One person is unaccounted for following a fire and explosion at a home in Scarbrough on Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to a home on Kitchener Road near Kingston and Galloway Roads just after...

8h ago

Man stabbed after fight in Etobicoke
Man stabbed after fight in Etobicoke

Police say one is in custody after a late-night stabbing in Etobicoke. Investigators say two men were reportedly fighting in the area of Dundas Street West and The East Mall just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday...

5h ago

Top Stories

Protesters demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war rages
Protesters demonstrate across Canada as Israel-Hamas war rages

As the latest war between Israel and Hamas intensified half a world away, demonstrators in cities across Canada chanted, marched and called for justice in rallies supporting opposing sides of the conflict...

5h ago

Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians and family members left Gaza on Sunday
Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians and family members left Gaza on Sunday

Global Affairs Canada says 234 Canadians, permanent residents and their eligible family members have crossed from Gaza into Egypt on Sunday. The update comes as the Rafah crossing reopened after a two-day...

11h ago

1 missing after house explosion on Kitchener Road in Scarborough
1 missing after house explosion on Kitchener Road in Scarborough

One person is unaccounted for following a fire and explosion at a home in Scarbrough on Sunday morning. Fire crews were called to a home on Kitchener Road near Kingston and Galloway Roads just after...

8h ago

Man stabbed after fight in Etobicoke
Man stabbed after fight in Etobicoke

Police say one is in custody after a late-night stabbing in Etobicoke. Investigators say two men were reportedly fighting in the area of Dundas Street West and The East Mall just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

1:40
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood

One person is unaccounted for after a home on Kitchener Road exploded just before noon on Sunday. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

8h ago

2:34
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault

A jury has found former fashion mogul Peter Nygard guilty on four counts of sexual assault. Michelle Mackey has reaction from outside of the courthouse.

8h ago

1:47
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York

A fire overnight believed to have started in the kitchen sent two children and a woman to hospital with critical injuries. Brandon Rowe has an update the fire investigation.

13h ago

3:09
Sunny Sunday with mild temperatures on the way
Sunny Sunday with mild temperatures on the way

A return to mostly sunny skies on Sunday and seasonal temperatures. Light rain to start the week but unseasonably mild temperatures move into the region.
2:39
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack

It’s been two weeks since the Toronto Public Library was the target of a ransomware attack. Brandon Rowe speaks with a cybersecurity expert to find out why TPL is a lucrative target for hackers and when services might be up and running again.
More Videos