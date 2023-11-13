Jewish protesters and allies block Israeli consulate in Chicago, demanding a cease-fire in Gaza

Jews supporting Palestinians demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza at Chicago's Ogilvie Transportation Center on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (Antonio Perez//Chicago Tribune via AP)

By Claire Savage, The Associated Press

Posted November 13, 2023 2:32 pm.

Last Updated November 13, 2023 2:42 pm.

CHICAGO (AP) — Hundreds of Jewish peace activists and their allies converged at a major train station in downtown Chicago during rush hour Monday morning, blocking the entrance to the Israeli consulate and demanding U.S. support for an Israel cease-fire as battles rage in northern Gaza.

Midwestern Jews and allies traveled to Chicago from Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Michigan, Indiana, Wisconsin and Illinois for the demonstration, organizers said.

The Israeli consulate in Chicago is in a building connected to the Ogilvie Transportation Center, a major commuter rail station.

Over 100 protesters who had blocked escalators leading to the consulate were arrested for misdemeanor trespassing and escorted out of the building, according to Ben Lorber, who helped organize the protest led by Chicago chapters of Jewish Voice for Peace, IfNotNow, and Never Again Action. That information was not confirmed by Chicago police, who could not immediately provide information on the number and reasons for arrests, and how many demonstrators participated.

The fighting was triggered by Hamas’ Oct. 7 surprise attack on Israel, whose response has led to thousands of deaths — and much destruction — across Gaza.

Advocacy group Jewish Voice for Peace led a similar sit-in in New York City’s Grand Central Station on Oct. 27, where a sea of protesters filled the main concourse during evening rush hour, chanting slogans and unfurling banners demanding a cease-fire as Israel intensified its bombardment of the Gaza Strip. At least 200 demonstrators were detained by New York police officers.

And more than 300 people were arrested in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 19 for illegally demonstrating, and three people were charged with assaulting police after protesters descended on Capitol Hill to call for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.

The Chicago rally is unique from the previous Jewish Voice demonstrations because in the Midwest, “progressive Jewish communities are far smaller and separated by distance,” according to an emailed press release from organizers.

Chicago protesters cheered Monday as police led demonstrators from the building with hands zip-tied behind their backs, many in black T-shirts that read, “Not in our name.”

“We will not let a genocide happen in our name,” said Clara Belitz of IfNotNow Chicago during an Instagram livestream of the protest. ”Our Jewish values compel us to speak out.” IfNotNow describes itself as a movement of American Jews organizing to end U.S. support of “the Israeli government’s apartheid system.”

A spokesperson for Metra, the city’s commuter rail system, said that trains continued to run normally, but protesters blocked the southern exit and commuters were forced to leave the station through other doors.

“They shut down access to our platforms from the 500 West Madison building,” where the consulate is located, said Meg Reile, a spokesperson for Metra. “Trains continued to run throughout.”

The Israeli consulate in Chicago did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

___

Savage is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Claire Savage, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto
Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died of his injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto's northwest end. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just...

updated

2m ago

Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police
Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police

Halton Regional Police allege a sophisticated group of fraudsters posed as representatives of a legitimate retailer of luxury vehicles to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris and other vehicles valued...

4h ago

Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy

TORONTO — A storied Greater Toronto Area furniture brand founded by a former city mayor and popularized with television and radio ads proclaiming "nooobody" could beat its prices is aiming to restructure...

1m ago

Toronto Public Library board to meet on cybersecurity breach
Toronto Public Library board to meet on cybersecurity breach

Over two weeks after a cyber attack shut down Toronto Public Library's (TPL) online system, the board is holding a meeting Monday night to determine next steps. The library’s network of 100 branches...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto
Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died of his injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto's northwest end. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just...

updated

2m ago

Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police
Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police

Halton Regional Police allege a sophisticated group of fraudsters posed as representatives of a legitimate retailer of luxury vehicles to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris and other vehicles valued...

4h ago

Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy

TORONTO — A storied Greater Toronto Area furniture brand founded by a former city mayor and popularized with television and radio ads proclaiming "nooobody" could beat its prices is aiming to restructure...

1m ago

Toronto Public Library board to meet on cybersecurity breach
Toronto Public Library board to meet on cybersecurity breach

Over two weeks after a cyber attack shut down Toronto Public Library's (TPL) online system, the board is holding a meeting Monday night to determine next steps. The library’s network of 100 branches...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto

Two simultaneous rallies were held in the city, one in solidarity with hostages held by Hamas and the other calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. David Zura reports.

16h ago

1:40
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood

One person is unaccounted for after a home on Kitchener Road exploded just before noon on Sunday. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

19h ago

2:34
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault

A jury has found former fashion mogul Peter Nygard guilty on four counts of sexual assault. Michelle Mackey has reaction from outside of the courthouse.

19h ago

1:47
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York

A fire overnight believed to have started in the kitchen sent two children and a woman to hospital with critical injuries. Brandon Rowe has an update the fire investigation.
2:39
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack

It’s been two weeks since the Toronto Public Library was the target of a ransomware attack. Brandon Rowe speaks with a cybersecurity expert to find out why TPL is a lucrative target for hackers and when services might be up and running again.
More Videos