Jill Biden hosts tea for female faith leaders and others, including South Carolina prayer partner

First lady Jill Biden, right, gets a hug and a kiss from Robin Jackson, left, wife of Charles Jackson, pastor of Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia, S.C., during a celebration of the Thanksgiving season with African American women faith leaders, community leaders and advocates from the Southeast, in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

By Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Posted November 13, 2023 6:50 pm.

Last Updated November 13, 2023 6:57 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden hosted a White House listening session on Monday with about 60 female faith leaders, community leaders and others, including the South Carolina pastor’s wife whom she credits with helping restore her faith in God after the Bidens’ son Beau died of cancer in 2015.

The first lady said she sought Robin Jackson’s help assembling the group “so that I could learn what’s on your minds, and what’s on your hearts.”

Jackson’s husband is pastor of Brookland Baptist Church in West Columbia, where the women met when Joe Biden visited in 2019 as he campaigned for the Democratic presidential nomination.

South Carolina is the state that helped set Joe Biden on the path to becoming the nominee in 2020, a feat he hopes to replicate next year as a candidate for reelection.

Jill Biden discussed her faith journey during a visit to the church in 2021.

But in the Blue Room of the White House on Monday, after the women were treated to a Thanksgiving tea, the first lady publicly thanked Jackson again for helping restore her faith.

“We all go through darkness at some point in our lives. Perhaps some of you are even going through it right now,” Jill Biden said. “And I hope that you have someone to help you find that light that can never be extinguished.”

She added that, “for Joe and me, your faith helped carry us forward through our darkest days and that faith has stayed with us, nourished us and strengthened us, so I want to thank you, for gratitude, too, is an act of faith.”

Darlene Superville, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canadian feared taken hostage in Hamas attack dead, reports say
Canadian feared taken hostage in Hamas attack dead, reports say

There are multiple reports that a Canadian peace activist believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel five weeks ago is dead. CBC is quoting Vivian Silver's son Yonatan Zeigen...

15m ago

Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto
Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died of his injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto's northwest end. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just...

updated

4h ago

Streetcars travelling slower on King Street than before the transit corridor pilot project
Streetcars travelling slower on King Street than before the transit corridor pilot project

Traveling along King Street on a streetcar is as bad or worse for than it was prior to the pilot that was intended to make transit a priority on the main downtown corridor. The King Street pilot was...

3h ago

Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police
Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police

Halton Regional Police allege a sophisticated group of fraudsters posed as representatives of a legitimate retailer of luxury vehicles to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris and other vehicles valued...

8h ago

Top Stories

Canadian feared taken hostage in Hamas attack dead, reports say
Canadian feared taken hostage in Hamas attack dead, reports say

There are multiple reports that a Canadian peace activist believed to have been taken hostage during the Hamas attack in Israel five weeks ago is dead. CBC is quoting Vivian Silver's son Yonatan Zeigen...

15m ago

Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto
Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died of his injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto's northwest end. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just...

updated

4h ago

Streetcars travelling slower on King Street than before the transit corridor pilot project
Streetcars travelling slower on King Street than before the transit corridor pilot project

Traveling along King Street on a streetcar is as bad or worse for than it was prior to the pilot that was intended to make transit a priority on the main downtown corridor. The King Street pilot was...

3h ago

Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police
Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police

Halton Regional Police allege a sophisticated group of fraudsters posed as representatives of a legitimate retailer of luxury vehicles to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris and other vehicles valued...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

0:29
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture restructuring amid 'challenging' economy

Bad Boy Furniture is seeking court protection from its creditors. In the court filing under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act, the furniture company says a challenging economic environment and high interest rates impacted its business.

5h ago

2:51
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion
Man still missing following Scarborough house explosion

Nearly 24-hours after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough, one man remains missing. Shauna Hunt reports from the scene near Kingston and Galloway roads.

7h ago

2:55
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto

Two simultaneous rallies were held in the city, one in solidarity with hostages held by Hamas and the other calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. David Zura reports.

20h ago

1:40
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood

One person is unaccounted for after a home on Kitchener Road exploded just before noon on Sunday. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

2:34
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault

A jury has found former fashion mogul Peter Nygard guilty on four counts of sexual assault. Michelle Mackey has reaction from outside of the courthouse.

1h ago

More Videos