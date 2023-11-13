Legal action is sought against Arizona breeding company after 260 small animals were fed to reptiles

By The Associated Press

Posted November 13, 2023 6:19 pm.

Last Updated November 13, 2023 6:27 pm.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Two humane societies are considering legal action against an Arizona breeding company after as many as 260 small animals that were supposed to be placed for adoption were instead frozen and fed to reptiles at a metro Phoenix farm.

“I’m heartbroken for our organization whose mission it is to protect and save animals,” Humane Society of Southern Arizona board chair Robert Garcia said at a news conference last week.

Garcia, who is a Tucson attorney, didn’t immediately return a phone call Monday seeking an update on the situation.

But on the society’s website, Garcia said the breeder clearly intended “to use these animals as feed instead of finding them adoptive homes.”

Garcia said he wants to “ensure this tragedy never happens again and that those who are responsible are held accountable.”

Authorities said that due to overcrowding, the San Diego Humane Society asked the southern Arizona nonprofit chapter in July for help with finding homes for a large group of “pocket pets” that included rabbits and guinea pigs.

Garcia said 323 small animals were transferred to Tucson and then Phoenix in August. They were supposed to be in the hands of a man who facilitated animal adoptions, but authorities said they wound up with his brother who operated the reptile farm.

Garcia said 62 small animals were returned after the Tucson agency began asking questions about the whereabouts of the others.

They later learned about the breeder and that part of his business included selling both live and frozen animals for reptile feed.

The Humane Society of Southern Arizona fired its CEO last month and also accepted the resignation of its chief operating officer.

Its board reportedly did not learn of the reptile farm owner’s involvement until weeks after the animal transfer.

The Associated Press

