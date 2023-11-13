Liberal MPs among Canadians in D.C. Tuesday to battle rising antisemitism

By The Canadian Press

November 13, 2023

Last Updated November 13, 2023 1:12 pm.

WASHINGTON — Two Liberal MPs are part of a Canadian delegation in the U.S. capital today to join a multilateral effort to combat the rise in antisemitism. 

Mental Health Minister Ya’ara Saks and Montreal MP Anthony Housefather are taking part in two days of meetings as part of the International Council of Jewish Parliamentarians. 

Housefather says this is the council’s first in-person meeting in eight years and comes during what he describes as the worst worldwide upsurge in antisemitism since the 1930s.

He says recent incidents in Montreal — including attacks on synagogues and Jewish schools and a protest at Concordia University last week that turned violent — have been his most emotional time as an elected official. 

The Canadian delegation will also take part in what police expect will be a large pro-Israel rally scheduled to take place Tuesday in the shadow of Capitol Hill. 

Housefather says a number of Canadian protesters will also be in D.C. for the rally, part of an international outpouring of emotion amid the ongoing war in Gaza.

