Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,709.15, up 54.68 points):

Marathon Gold Corp. (TSX:MOZ). Mining. Up seven cents, or 10.94 per cent, to 71 cents on 14.1 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down 15 cents, or 1.54 per cent, to $9.60 on 7.8 million shares.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSX:WCP). Energy. Unchanged, at $9.76 on 6.0 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 75 cents, or 1.64 per cent, to $46.53 on 5.0 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 12 cents, or 2.15 per cent, to $5.47 on 4.9 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Mining. Down four cents, or 0.56 per cent, to $7.11 on 4.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Q4 Inc. (TSX:QFOR). Technology. Up $1.53, or 34. 46 per cent, to $5.97. Q4 Inc. has agreed to be taken private by a private equity firm in a deal valued at $257 million. Sumeru Equity Partners has agreed to pay $6.05 per share for Q4, which helps companies communicate with shareholders and hold virtual events. Q4 founder and chief executive Darrell Heaps says the Sumeru team has a deep understanding of the company’s business and that their support will help it grow.

Dye & Durham Ltd. (TSX:DND). Technology. Up $1.35, or 12.50 per cent, to $12.15. Shares in Dye & Durham Ltd. rose after the company announced Monday that it has launched a strategic review of its non-core assets in an effort to reduce its debt. The company said the review will examine a variety of options, including the potential sale of all or part of its non-core assets, including its financial services business. Dye & Durham CEO Matthew Proud said the company is working closely with its financial and legal advisers to ensure the review is “comprehensive, diligent and maximizes value.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13,2023.

The Canadian Press