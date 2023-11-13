Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

Posted November 13, 2023 5:09 pm.

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,709.15, up 54.68 points):

Marathon Gold Corp. (TSX:MOZ). Mining. Up seven cents, or 10.94 per cent, to 71 cents on 14.1 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down 15 cents, or 1.54 per cent, to $9.60 on 7.8 million shares. 

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSX:WCP). Energy. Unchanged, at $9.76 on 6.0 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 75 cents, or 1.64 per cent, to $46.53 on 5.0 million shares. 

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 12 cents, or 2.15 per cent, to $5.47 on 4.9 million shares. 

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Mining. Down four cents, or 0.56 per cent, to $7.11 on 4.6 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Q4 Inc. (TSX:QFOR). Technology. Up $1.53, or 34. 46 per cent, to $5.97. Q4 Inc. has agreed to be taken private by a private equity firm in a deal valued at $257 million. Sumeru Equity Partners has agreed to pay $6.05 per share for Q4, which helps companies communicate with shareholders and hold virtual events. Q4 founder and chief executive Darrell Heaps says the Sumeru team has a deep understanding of the company’s business and that their support will help it grow.

Dye & Durham Ltd. (TSX:DND). Technology. Up $1.35, or 12.50 per cent, to $12.15. Shares in Dye & Durham Ltd. rose after the company announced Monday that it has launched a strategic review of its non-core assets in an effort to reduce its debt. The company said the review will examine a variety of options, including the potential sale of all or part of its non-core assets, including its financial services business. Dye & Durham CEO Matthew Proud said the company is working closely with its financial and legal advisers to ensure the review is “comprehensive, diligent and maximizes value.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13,2023.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto
Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died of his injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto's northwest end. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just...

updated

2h ago

Streetcars travelling slower on King Street than before the transit corridor pilot project
Streetcars travelling slower on King Street than before the transit corridor pilot project

Traveling along King Street on a streetcar is as bad or worse for than it was prior to the pilot that was intended to make transit a priority on the main downtown corridor. The King Street pilot was...

1h ago

Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police
Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police

Halton Regional Police allege a sophisticated group of fraudsters posed as representatives of a legitimate retailer of luxury vehicles to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris and other vehicles valued...

7h ago

Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy

TORONTO — A storied Greater Toronto Area furniture brand founded by a former city mayor and popularized with television and radio ads proclaiming "nooobody" could beat its prices is aiming to restructure...

1h ago

