Nepal bans TikTok and says it disrupts social harmony

FILE - A view of the TikTok app logo, in Tokyo, Japan, Sept. 28, 2020. The European Union ratcheted up its scrutiny of Big Tech companies on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, with demands for Meta and TikTok to detail their efforts on curbing illegal content and disinformation amid the Israel-Hamas war. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 13, 2023 10:55 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2023 10:56 am.

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s government decided to ban the popular social media app TikTok on Monday, saying it was disrupting “social harmony” in the country.

The announcement was made following a Cabinet meeting. Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud said the app would be banned immediately.

“The government has decided to ban TikTok as it was necessary to regulate the use of the social media platform that was disrupting social harmony, goodwill and flow of indecent materials,” Saud said.

He said that to make social media platforms accountable, the government has asked the companies to register and open a liaison office in Nepal, pay taxes and abide by the country’s laws and regulations.

It wasn’t clear what triggered the ban or if TikTok had refused to comply with Nepal’s requests. The company did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

TikTok, owned by China’s ByteDance, has faced scrutiny in a number of countries because of concerns that Beijing could use the app to harvest user data or advance its interests. Countries including the United States, Britain and New Zealand have banned the app on government phones despite TikTok repeatedly denying that it has ever shared data with the Chinese government and would not do so if asked.

Nepal has banned all pornographic sites in 2018.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Search continues for missing person following house explosion, fire in Scarborough
Search continues for missing person following house explosion, fire in Scarborough

Crews continue to search for a missing person after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough over the weekend. Fire sources tell CityNews the body of a man was seen in the rubble of the destroyed...

updated

6m ago

Toronto police looking for injured person after 'significant amount of blood' found near reported stabbing
Toronto police looking for injured person after 'significant amount of blood' found near reported stabbing

Toronto police are looking for a young man who they believe was stabbed in the city's east end, adding they are concerned about the potential severity of his injuries. Police were called to a home near...

3h ago

Restaurant revenues are booming, so why are so many losing money?
Restaurant revenues are booming, so why are so many losing money?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, last year, Canadian restaurants took in roughly $100 billion in revenue, more than the pre-pandemic year of 2019. This year it's pegged to be $110 billion. Yet a third of...

2h ago

Community centres, arenas reopening in Oakville as town, workers union ratify deal
Community centres, arenas reopening in Oakville as town, workers union ratify deal

Community centres and arenas are reopening in Oakville on Monday after a tentative deal between the town and the union representing workers was ratified over the weekend. CUPE Local 136, the union representing...

3h ago

Top Stories

Search continues for missing person following house explosion, fire in Scarborough
Search continues for missing person following house explosion, fire in Scarborough

Crews continue to search for a missing person after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough over the weekend. Fire sources tell CityNews the body of a man was seen in the rubble of the destroyed...

updated

6m ago

Toronto police looking for injured person after 'significant amount of blood' found near reported stabbing
Toronto police looking for injured person after 'significant amount of blood' found near reported stabbing

Toronto police are looking for a young man who they believe was stabbed in the city's east end, adding they are concerned about the potential severity of his injuries. Police were called to a home near...

3h ago

Restaurant revenues are booming, so why are so many losing money?
Restaurant revenues are booming, so why are so many losing money?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, last year, Canadian restaurants took in roughly $100 billion in revenue, more than the pre-pandemic year of 2019. This year it's pegged to be $110 billion. Yet a third of...

2h ago

Community centres, arenas reopening in Oakville as town, workers union ratify deal
Community centres, arenas reopening in Oakville as town, workers union ratify deal

Community centres and arenas are reopening in Oakville on Monday after a tentative deal between the town and the union representing workers was ratified over the weekend. CUPE Local 136, the union representing...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto

Two simultaneous rallies were held in the city, one in solidarity with hostages held by Hamas and the other calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. David Zura reports.

11h ago

1:40
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood

One person is unaccounted for after a home on Kitchener Road exploded just before noon on Sunday. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

14h ago

2:34
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault

A jury has found former fashion mogul Peter Nygard guilty on four counts of sexual assault. Michelle Mackey has reaction from outside of the courthouse.

14h ago

1:47
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York

A fire overnight believed to have started in the kitchen sent two children and a woman to hospital with critical injuries. Brandon Rowe has an update the fire investigation.

19h ago

2:39
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack

It’s been two weeks since the Toronto Public Library was the target of a ransomware attack. Brandon Rowe speaks with a cybersecurity expert to find out why TPL is a lucrative target for hackers and when services might be up and running again.
More Videos