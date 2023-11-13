Community centres, arenas reopening in Oakville as town, workers union ratify deal

Community centres and arenas are reopening in Oakville on Monday after a tentative deal between the town and the union representing workers was ratified over the weekend.

CUPE Local 136, the union representing 285 workers and facility operators, reached an agreement with the Town of Oakville on Friday, ending a more than week long walkout. A ratification vote was held on Saturday by the union and town council.

In a notice on its website, the town says all services are resuming, including programs, rentals and loose leaf collection.

“Recreation and Culture customers will receive a direct email communication with details on when drop-in program online registration will be available,” reads a notice on the town website. “In addition, loose leaf collection would resume on residential roads on Monday and leash free dog parks would open around noon on Sunday.”

More details of the deal are expected to be made public now that it has been ratified.

The workers walked off the job on Nov. 2.