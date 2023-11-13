Poilievre says he needs to study replacement workers bill before taking position

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023. Poilievre says he has not yet taken a position on the Liberals legislation seeking to ban the use of replacement workers during strikes and lockouts in federally-regulated workplaces. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ethan Cairns

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 13, 2023 2:38 pm.

Last Updated November 13, 2023 2:42 pm.

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre says he doesn’t yet have a position on the Liberal government’s proposed legislation to ban the use of replacement workers during strikes and lockouts in most federally regulated workplaces. 

The bill was tabled last week and will apply to federally regulated industries such as banking, airports and telecommunications, but not to the federal public service or workplaces that are regulated by a province or territory. 

Poilievre says today he first needs to study “what’s written down on paper,” before deciding how he and his party will vote.

The Liberals promised in the 2021 election to ban the use of replacement workers in the event of a lockout, but Bill C-58 expands it to include strikes, as agreed to in the confidence-and-supply deal with the NDP.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is celebrating the bill as a victory for his party, which has long advocated for the provision along with union leaders.

Both the Canadian Chamber of Commerce and the Canadian Federation of Business warn the legislation could prolong labour disputes and removes an incentive for labour unions to remain at the negotiating table. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 13, 2023. 

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto
Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died of his injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto's northwest end. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just...

updated

3m ago

Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police
Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police

Halton Regional Police allege a sophisticated group of fraudsters posed as representatives of a legitimate retailer of luxury vehicles to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris and other vehicles valued...

4h ago

Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy

TORONTO — A storied Greater Toronto Area furniture brand founded by a former city mayor and popularized with television and radio ads proclaiming "nooobody" could beat its prices is aiming to restructure...

2m ago

Toronto Public Library board to meet on cybersecurity breach
Toronto Public Library board to meet on cybersecurity breach

Over two weeks after a cyber attack shut down Toronto Public Library's (TPL) online system, the board is holding a meeting Monday night to determine next steps. The library’s network of 100 branches...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto
Man dies after being hit by dump truck in northwest Toronto

Toronto police say a man has died of his injuries after he was struck by a dump truck in Toronto's northwest end. Emergency crews responded to the scene at Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West just...

updated

3m ago

Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police
Group posed as luxury vehicle retailers to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris: Halton police

Halton Regional Police allege a sophisticated group of fraudsters posed as representatives of a legitimate retailer of luxury vehicles to steal Lamborghinis, Porsches, Ferraris and other vehicles valued...

4h ago

Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy
Bad Boy Furniture aiming to restructure business as it faces 'challenging' economy

TORONTO — A storied Greater Toronto Area furniture brand founded by a former city mayor and popularized with television and radio ads proclaiming "nooobody" could beat its prices is aiming to restructure...

2m ago

Toronto Public Library board to meet on cybersecurity breach
Toronto Public Library board to meet on cybersecurity breach

Over two weeks after a cyber attack shut down Toronto Public Library's (TPL) online system, the board is holding a meeting Monday night to determine next steps. The library’s network of 100 branches...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto

Two simultaneous rallies were held in the city, one in solidarity with hostages held by Hamas and the other calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. David Zura reports.

16h ago

1:40
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood

One person is unaccounted for after a home on Kitchener Road exploded just before noon on Sunday. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

19h ago

2:34
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault

A jury has found former fashion mogul Peter Nygard guilty on four counts of sexual assault. Michelle Mackey has reaction from outside of the courthouse.

19h ago

1:47
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York

A fire overnight believed to have started in the kitchen sent two children and a woman to hospital with critical injuries. Brandon Rowe has an update the fire investigation.
2:39
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack
‘Sensitive data’ may have been leaked in Toronto Public Library cyber attack

It’s been two weeks since the Toronto Public Library was the target of a ransomware attack. Brandon Rowe speaks with a cybersecurity expert to find out why TPL is a lucrative target for hackers and when services might be up and running again.
More Videos