Romania inaugurates an F-16 jet pilot training center for NATO allies and neighboring Ukraine

By Stephen Mcgrath, The Associated Press

Posted November 13, 2023 8:49 am.

Last Updated November 13, 2023 8:56 am.

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — NATO member Romania inaugurated on Monday an international training hub for F-16 jet pilots from allied countries and other partners, including Ukraine.

The training facility situated at an air base in Fetesti in southeast Romania will aim to increase interoperability between NATO allies, and better position the military alliance “to face the complex challenges” in Eastern Europe and the Black Sea region, Romania’s defense ministry said.

It said the powerful U.S.-made warplanes will be supplied by the Royal Netherlands Air Force while the aircraft maker Lockheed Martin will provide instructors and maintenance at the training center.

Kathleen Kavalec, the U.S. ambassador to Romania who attended the opening, called the collaboration an “example of how the public and private sectors can cooperate to further our defense priorities.”

“I am here with one simple message,” she said. “The United States government is here to support in any way we can.”

Romania, which has been a NATO member since 2004, shares a long border with Ukraine. Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Kyiv has repeatedly asked its backers to send sophisticated fighter planes to give it a combat edge, and some NATO countries have.

In response to the war next door, Romania ramped up defense spending while NATO bolstered its presence on Europe’s eastern flank by sending additional multinational battle groups to alliance members Romania, Hungary, Bulgaria, and Slovakia.

The center’s opening comes after Romania said last week that it is pushing to buy 54 latest-model Abrams main battle tanks and related equipment from the United States in a deal worth at least a billion dollars to help the European Union country meet regional security challenges.

In April, Romania’s Supreme Council of National Defense also approved the acquisition of an unspecified number of latest generation American-made F-35 fighter jets, as Romania pushes to modernize its air force.

Romania has played an increasingly prominent role in the alliance throughout the war, including hosting a NATO meeting of foreign ministers in November 2022.

Stephen Mcgrath, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Man found dead following house explosion, fire in Scarborough
Man found dead following house explosion, fire in Scarborough

One person is confirmed dead after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough over the weekend. Fire officials tell CityNews they located the body of a man in the rubble of the destroyed home...

breaking

0m ago

Toronto police looking for injured person after 'significant amount of blood' found near reported stabbing
Toronto police looking for injured person after 'significant amount of blood' found near reported stabbing

Toronto police are looking for a young man who they believe was stabbed in the city's east end, adding they are concerned about the potential severity of his injuries. Police were called to a home near...

1h ago

Restaurant revenues are booming, so why are so many losing money?
Restaurant revenues are booming, so why are so many losing money?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, last year, Canadian restaurants took in roughly $100 billion in revenue, more than the pre-pandemic year of 2019. This year it's pegged to be $110 billion. Yet a third of...

1h ago

Community centres, arenas reopening in Oakville as town, workers union ratify deal
Community centres, arenas reopening in Oakville as town, workers union ratify deal

Community centres and arenas are reopening in Oakville on Monday after a tentative deal between the town and the union representing workers was ratified over the weekend. CUPE Local 136, the union representing...

1h ago

Top Stories

Man found dead following house explosion, fire in Scarborough
Man found dead following house explosion, fire in Scarborough

One person is confirmed dead after an explosion that levelled a home in Scarborough over the weekend. Fire officials tell CityNews they located the body of a man in the rubble of the destroyed home...

breaking

0m ago

Toronto police looking for injured person after 'significant amount of blood' found near reported stabbing
Toronto police looking for injured person after 'significant amount of blood' found near reported stabbing

Toronto police are looking for a young man who they believe was stabbed in the city's east end, adding they are concerned about the potential severity of his injuries. Police were called to a home near...

1h ago

Restaurant revenues are booming, so why are so many losing money?
Restaurant revenues are booming, so why are so many losing money?

In today’s Big Story Podcast, last year, Canadian restaurants took in roughly $100 billion in revenue, more than the pre-pandemic year of 2019. This year it's pegged to be $110 billion. Yet a third of...

1h ago

Community centres, arenas reopening in Oakville as town, workers union ratify deal
Community centres, arenas reopening in Oakville as town, workers union ratify deal

Community centres and arenas are reopening in Oakville on Monday after a tentative deal between the town and the union representing workers was ratified over the weekend. CUPE Local 136, the union representing...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:55
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto
A pair of major Sunday rallies in Toronto

Two simultaneous rallies were held in the city, one in solidarity with hostages held by Hamas and the other calling for a ceasefire in Gaza. David Zura reports.

9h ago

1:40
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood
House explosion rocks Scarborough neighbourhood

One person is unaccounted for after a home on Kitchener Road exploded just before noon on Sunday. CityNews' Rob Leth reports.

13h ago

2:34
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault
Peter Nygard found guilty of sexual assault

A jury has found former fashion mogul Peter Nygard guilty on four counts of sexual assault. Michelle Mackey has reaction from outside of the courthouse.

13h ago

1:47
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York
OFM says kitchen fire sends women and two children to hospital in North York

A fire overnight believed to have started in the kitchen sent two children and a woman to hospital with critical injuries. Brandon Rowe has an update the fire investigation.

18h ago

3:09
Sunny Sunday with mild temperatures on the way
Sunny Sunday with mild temperatures on the way

A return to mostly sunny skies on Sunday and seasonal temperatures. Light rain to start the week but unseasonably mild temperatures move into the region.
More Videos